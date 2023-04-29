India: Edtech firm Byju's under investigation over alleged foreign exchange violation

Abu Dhabi to set up Mena’s first sustainable electric aircraft, drone manufacturing facility
The new project is in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’s initiatives
India's popular online education platform Byju's is currently under investigation over alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), according to the country's Enforcement Directorate (ED).
ED said on Saturday that searches had been conducted at three office and residential premises of Byju's and its CEO Byju Raveendran in Karnataka's Bangalore. During the operations, various documents and digital data were collected as part of the investigation.
The agency said the probe was launched following various complaints from private people. It added that Raveendran was issued 'several' summons but he remained 'evasive and never appeared' before the agency.
The searches found that his company, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., received foreign direct investment (FDI) of about Rs280 million during 2011-2023.
"The company also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment, the agency said.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
The new project is in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’s initiatives
Quarterly sales volumes of 1,157kt increased by 5.1 per cent year-on-year
Revenue comprises Dh47.4 million of operating income and Dh41.5 million of investment returns
GDP rose at an annual rate of 1.1% in the January to March
Group reported a profit attributable to the shareholders of the company of Dh1.60 billion for 2022
Al Ghais said blaming oil for inflation was 'erroneous and technically incorrect'
Growth was driven by a strong performance in Asia Pacific and India
The payment will bring the total dividend payment for the year to Dh630 million