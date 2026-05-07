In OpenAI trial, former technology chief says Altman sowed 'chaos,' distrust among top executives

A former OpenAI technology chief testified on Wednesday in Elon Musk's lawsuit that CEO Sam Altman sowed distrust among top executives as the company forged ahead with developing and broadly deploying its powerful artificial intelligence software.

“My concern was about Sam saying one thing to one person and completely the opposite to another person,” said Mira Murati, who was briefly CEO of OpenAI after its board temporarily forced out Altman in 2023. She said Altman was “creating chaos” and, at times, was deceptive with her and others.

Murati’s recorded testimony was played in Oakland, California, federal court, in the second week of a trial.

Musk, the world's richest person, sued OpenAI in 2024 on the grounds that it improperly became a for-profit company, abandoned charitable goals and should turn back into a nonprofit. If successful, Musk could benefit by hindering the commercial ambitions of a competitor to his own startup xAI, which is now part of SpaceX

The trial could determine the future of OpenAI, which, as a leading AI firm, has tremendous influence over development of the advanced software and its deployment into schools, government agencies and businesses.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, is seeking $150 billion in damages to be paid by OpenAI and investor Microsoft to benefit the startup’s charitable arm.

Murati, who left OpenAI and has co-founded her own AI startup, said Altman pitted executives against one another and undermined her role as technology chief.

But she said she wanted him to remain CEO, and pressed board members for a fuller justification for ousting him in 2023.

“OpenAI was at catastrophic risk of falling apart,” Murati said. “I was concerned about the company completely blowing up.”

Another former OpenAI official, onetime board member Shivon Zilis, hinted at some of the turmoil as the company prepared for the blockbuster release of chatbot ChatGPT.

She said the board "voiced extreme concern" about releasing ChatGPT "without any semblance of board communication."

Asked whether she raised concerns about Altman internally, Zilis said "there had been a couple of instances."

Zilis now works for Musk's Neuralink. She is also the mother of four of his children.

Testimony from Musk, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and others has sketched out a series of conflicts among senior executives and founders about how to drive and support growth of the company and whether Musk, whose early funding was crucial to launching the startup, should become CEO. The trial has also brought surprises to light. Musk, for instance, attempted to settle with Brockman days before the trial began, and at one point felt like “a fool” for continuing to fund OpenAI.