iCubesWire upgrades infrastructure in Dubai

Team moves to a larger office following continued growth plans in Mena

A Staff Reporter
Sahil Chopra, founder &amp; CEO, iCubesWire
Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 2:58 PM

iCubesWire, a leading global AI & ML Mobile Marketing Platform, has announced the relocation of its Dubai office as part of its expansion plans. After years of laying the groundwork to establish roots in the market as a leader, the company has moved into a large office at Dubai Media City.

With 6 offices around the world, the company now houses over 350 digital experts, and has collaborations with more than 500 leading brands.

Commenting on the move, Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said: “We are grateful to our clients and the Dubai team for ensuring continued growth. We are now a strong team of 35 and are growing fast. I’m confident the leadership team will carry on with the good work and create an even more promising future for iCubesWire.”

Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Mena Region, iCubesWire, said, “It’s a big move for us. We’ve spent considerable time planning and designing every corner of our new home. This move perfectly coincides with our plans for further team expansion.”

iCubesWire is a leading global AI & ML-driven mobile marketing platform with an extensive reach through 1 billion connected devices.

