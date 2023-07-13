Huawei's Watch 4 series now available in UAE; price starts at Dh1,599

The series stands out not only for its aesthetics and advanced health management capabilities, but also for its compatibility with other Android and iOS smartphones

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM

Huawei's highly anticipated Watch 4 series is now available in the UAE, the multinational tech firm announced today, July 13.

Redefining the flagship smartwatch experience, the Huawei Watch 4 and Huawei Watch 4 Pro seamlessly combine futuristic aesthetics with leading edge health management and smart features, offering users a stylish solution for proactive health management.

The most recent addition to the innovative lineup is the Huawei Watch 4 Series, globally launched with the endorsement of a man who needs no introduction in the world of athletics, Sir Mo Farah. Known for his multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medals, Farah’s involvement speaks volumes about the capability and potential of these smartwatches.

The Watch 4 Series is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices.

At a starting price Dh1,599, the smartwatch series has been available for pre-orders in the UAE starting since June 16, with gifts worth of Dh528, including Huawei Freebuds 5i and Huawei Smart Body Scale, from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the country.

Huawei is setting new standards for smartwatches with the Watch 4 Series. The premium designs of the watches include an aerospace-grade titanium case for the Huawei Watch 4 Pro, and a sleek Black Stainless Steel Case for the Huawei Watch 4. Both devices come with 1.5-inch LTPO flexible screens capable of energy-efficient 1Hz Always On Display. Besides, with a diverse selection of over 20,000 themed watch faces, users can personalise their smartwatch experience to their liking.

The Huawei Watch 4 Series stands out not only for its aesthetics but also for its advanced health management capabilities. These smartwatches can simultaneously measure seven different health indicators, including advanced features such as ECG, arterial stiffness detection, skin temperature, and lung function.

Watch 4 also offers advanced sleep monitoring with Huawei TruSleep™ 3.0, providing comprehensive and accurate sleep structure analysis. The Health Glance and Health Trends features provide easy-to-understand overviews of the assessment, including an intuitive wave chart.

Staying connected is now easier with the upgraded eSIM functionality of the Huawei Watch 4 Series. It supports standalone communication, allowing users to make calls, send messages, and even navigate their route using Petal Maps, all without the need for a smartphone.

For Watch 4 Series users everywhere, the Emirates app offers a convenient and smart travel experience. This app allows users to check flight details and use QR codes as boarding passes, eliminating the need to use their phones during boarding.

Thanks to the dual-core architecture 2.0, the watch offers up to 4.5 days and 3 days of battery life for the Huawei Watch 4 Pro and Huawei Watch 4, respectively, in standard mode.

The ultra-long battery life mode extends the battery life up to 21 days and 14 days, respectively. Thanks to wireless SuperCharge, a short 15-minute charge of the watch can provide a full day’s worth of battery life.

The Huawei Watch 4 Series is also an excellent fitness companion, supporting over 100 sports modes. It also comes with the enhanced Activity Rings function, providing real-time feedback on users’ progress towards their fitness goals. It supports up to 30 meters of free dive resistance and 5ATM swimming water resistance and has an IP68 rating.

