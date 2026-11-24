Huawei upgrades Service Day with free repair labour, expanded device care and free round-trip shipping

Enhanced monthly programme brings more value to UAE customers, with upcoming Service Days on November 26–28 and December 24–26, 2026

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Huawei is upgrading Huawei Service Day in the UAE, bringing customers a broader range of complimentary care services, free repair labor and more convenient access to official support. From protecting smartphone and wearable screens to refreshing tablets, audio devices and PCs, the enhanced programme makes caring for everyday technology easier and more rewarding.

Taking place in the last week of each month, the upcoming Huawei Service Days will run from November 26 to 28 and December 24 to 26, 2026, at participating Huawei Customer Service Centres. Under the theme ‘We Care, Your Care’, the upgrade reinforces Huawei’s commitment to supporting customers throughout their device ownership journey.

Greater value when repairs are needed

For customers with eligible out-of-warranty devices, Huawei Service Day offers 100 per cent off repair labor fees, helping reduce the cost of official repairs across supported product categories. Spare parts remain chargeable where required.

Customers can also access official repair services through postal repair, with free round-trip shipping offering a convenient way to send in their devices without travelling to a service centre. The free labour benefit is also available through eligible postal repairs during the event.

Care tailored to the devices that customers use every day

The upgraded programme extends its focus beyond repairs, with services tailored to different products across the Huawei ecosystem. Smartphone and wearable users can receive a free screen protector with professional application, adding protection to the screens they rely on every day.

For tablet users, the upgrade introduces complimentary PaperMatte Display Care for eligible models, alongside cleaning and refresh services. Customers with supported audio devices can also benefit from professional exterior cleaning and dust removal.

PC users can access complimentary System Renewal, including eligible system upgrades and reinstallation, with service experts advising on the appropriate support for their devices. Selected maintenance benefits are available for eligible products both within and outside their warranty period.

Together, these services give customers a regular opportunity to address maintenance needs, refresh their devices and seek expert advice, with support extending across Huawei phones, tablets, wearables, audio devices and PCs.

Service that restores confidence

For Mohamed Moaf, a visit to a Huawei Service Centre turned concerns about a severely cracked Mate X6 screen into relief. Following a prompt inspection, the team confirmed that his Huawei Care+ plan covered the majority of the repair cost. He also received a spare device to use while his phone was being repaired, helping minimise disruption to his daily routine.

“Huawei Care+ did more than fix a phone - it restored my confidence,” said Mohamed Moaf. “I expected a financial setback, but what I received was peace of mind.”

His experience reflects the personal attention and practical support that Huawei aims to deliver alongside its technical expertise, helping customers understand their coverage and feel supported throughout the repair process.

Easier access to expert support

Customers can visit Huawei Authorised Customer Service Centre, book an appointment online in advance or arrange postal repair. Huawei’s online support channels also allow customers to check estimated spare part prices, confirm warranty validity and track repair progress.

Before visiting, customers are encouraged to contact their nearest centre to confirm device eligibility, service availability and any spare parts required.

Customer experiences across Huawei’s UAE service centres highlight the difference that responsive, knowledgeable and attentive support can make. From laptop and tablet repairs completed within hours to successful data migration and resourceful solutions for a device purchased overseas, these stories demonstrate technical expertise backed by a willingness to go the extra mile. Customers have also praised transparent service, reasonable repair costs and the reassurance provided by applicable protection plans. Together, their experiences reflect a standard of care that values customers’ time, keeps them connected and builds lasting confidence in Huawei.

Give your Huawei devices the care they deserve: visit a participating Customer Service Centre on November 26–28 or December 24–26, 2026, book ahead, or arrange postal repair through Huawei’s official UAE support channels.

Note: Benefits are subject to applicable terms, device eligibility and availability at participating service centres. Free labour applies to eligible repairs and does not include spare part charges.