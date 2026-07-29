Huawei transforms Dubai Mall into the UAE’s ultimate smartphone photography playground

The HUAWEI Pura 90s Series pop-up brings ultra-fast 5.5G connectivity, a groundbreaking 200MP telephoto camera, intelligent AI photography and an exclusive XMAGE gallery to Dubai Mall until August 1

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Dubai Mall has welcomed a new attraction for technology lovers and photography enthusiasts, as Huawei transforms part of the world-famous destination into an interactive showcase of next-generation smartphone innovation.

Located on the ground floor, Gate 6, the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series pop-up experience invites visitors to move beyond simply viewing the latest flagship smartphone and instead test its most advanced capabilities through a series of immersive, real-world experiences.

Open until August 1, the pop-up brings together ultra-fast 5.5G connectivity, advanced telephoto photography, AI-powered imaging and premium smartphone design in a space created around innovation, creativity and connectivity.

At the centre of the experience is the 5.5G Experience Zone, where visitors can discover how the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series is designed to deliver download speeds of up to 3.2Gbps. The technology enables faster downloads, smoother high-resolution streaming, lower latency and a more responsive mobile experience, offering a glimpse into how next-generation connectivity could change the way people work, play and create content on the move.

For photography enthusiasts, one of the main highlights is the dedicated 200MP Telephoto Zone. The interactive area demonstrates the long-distance imaging capabilities of the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, allowing visitors to capture faraway subjects with impressive clarity and detail.

The experience showcases how advanced telephoto photography, once largely associated with professional camera equipment, is increasingly accessible through a device that fits in a pocket.

Huawei is also placing artificial intelligence at the heart of the photography journey. At the AI Composition Zone, visitors can explore intelligent features designed to help users create more balanced and professional-looking photographs. The technology assists with framing and composition, making it easier to produce visually striking images without requiring extensive photography experience.

The pop-up also features a dedicated HUAWEI XMAGE Imaging Gallery, presenting a curated collection of photographs captured using Huawei smartphones. More than a product demonstration, the gallery celebrates mobile photography as a creative medium and highlights the images users can produce when advanced camera technology is combined with personal vision and storytelling.

Design plays an equally important role in the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series experience. Through the CMF - colour, material and finish - aesthetics walls, visitors can take a closer look at the craftsmanship, colour choices, textures and premium finishes that define the flagship series.

These installations demonstrate how Huawei approaches smartphone design as more than a technical exercise, combining advanced engineering with distinctive visual identity and attention to detail.

Adding a more lifestyle-focused element to the experience is a travel-themed hot air balloon check-in area, created as an eye-catching photo spot for visitors. The pop-up also includes a dedicated noon experience area and a beverage bar, creating a relaxed and welcoming environment for families, tourists, content creators and technology enthusiasts.

Huawei product experts are available throughout the experience to provide demonstrations, explain the benefits of 5.5G connectivity and guide visitors through the flagship camera system and AI-powered features. Guests can test the technology directly and see how it could support everyday photography, entertainment, communication and productivity.

Rather than presenting the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series through a traditional retail display, Huawei has created an experience that allows visitors to understand the technology by using it.

From capturing distant subjects through the 200MP telephoto camera to testing ultra-fast connectivity and experimenting with intelligent photography features, the Dubai Mall pop-up turns smartphone innovation into an interactive journey.

The HUAWEI Pura 90s Series pop-up is open daily at Dubai Mall, ground floor, Gate 6, until August 1.