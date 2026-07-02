HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max leads the tablet market with the thinnest and lightest build designed for a PC-level performance

Combining an ultra-slim design with a PaperMatte OLED display, AI-powered productivity features and all-day battery life, the new flagship tablet is designed to handle work and creativity with ease

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The Sci-fi vision of entire computers folding into a single hand - paper-thin tablets with holographic interfaces isn’t fully here yet. But the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max, with modern hardware, is the next big step in closing the gap between imagination and reality. What makes it so remarkable is how incredibly thin and light it is. In fact, it is the lightest 13-inch tablet on the market right now.

Thinnest ever

Tablets, as quintessential portable productivity and entertainment devices, benefit greatly from a thin and light form factor. The MatePad Pro Max measures just 4.7 mm thin, which is a huge leap compared to the 5.5 mm of Huawei’s previous generation 13-inch tablet. Achieving this feat wasn’t simply a matter of shaving off millimetres from the chassis. Internal architecture had to be rethought from the ground up, and components had to be re-engineered.

Instead of the sandwich structure typically common in tablets, Huawei introduced an integrated all-metal unibody design for the first time in a tablet. This significantly reduces both thickness and weight. To achieve extreme thinness, it uses a mainboard with a laser-assisted component embedding process, allowing components to be integrated directly into the board.

Structural rigidity to prevent flex under pressure was ensured at this extreme thinness by incorporating load-bearing beams into the design. Additional steel reinforcements are applied to critical components such as the camera, mainboard, and battery, resulting in an overall improvement in bending resistance of 60 per cent.

A notch-free full screen

No compromises have been made to the fundamentals of a flagship tablet, even as the MatePad Pro Max went through a ground-up redesign to become the thinnest ever 13-inch tablet. On the contrary, you get a notch-free 13.2-inch 3K ultra-high-definition flexible OLED PaperMatte Display. Visuals that are sharper, more lifelike, and comfortable to view with paper-like ease. It can reach a peak brightness of 1600 nits and supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. The high-precision nano-level etching process significantly improves the PaperMatte Display clarity, anti-glare, and eye comfort, earning the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 5.0 Certification.

Double the productivity

Everything you need to get your office tasks done comes preinstalled on the MatePad Pro Max. The upgraded WPS Office on the tablet offers a full suite of new WPS AI capabilities, along with enhanced online collaboration, significantly improving both productivity and teamwork efficiency. HUAWEI Notes continues to provide users with a more free and convenient note-taking environment, and now supports importing documents and PPT files, allowing you to access all your documents in one place. Paired with the HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, which integrates stylus and keyboard storage, it makes studying and working more efficient than ever.

The MatePad Pro Max works seamlessly with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro. And with over 150 brush types, the GoPaint app delivers highly realistic digital painting effects. A wide range of artistic styles makes the creative process both powerful and enjoyable.

A 10,400 mAh high-silicon anode battery enables up to 14.5 hours of local video playback. The tablet also supports 40 W reverse SuperCharge, allowing it to function as a high-capacity portable power bank. For an extremely thin tablet, the MatePad Pro Max has a surprisingly loud and clear sound, thanks to the 6-speaker crossover system paired with a new quad-driver bass unit.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max redefines portability standards as the world’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch+ tablet, setting a new benchmark for what a flagship device can be.