Huawei MatePad Air raises the bar for AI-powered PC-level productivity

The slim 12-inch tablet combines AI-powered productivity tools, a PaperMatte OLED display, long battery life and PC-style functionality for work and creativity

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The all-new Huawei MatePad Air raises the bar for AI-powered PC-level productivity, pairing pro-grade performance with intelligent tools in an ultra-slim, lightweight design. Rather than functioning as just another AI chatbot, the MatePad Air weaves AI directly into the everyday experience, making tasks faster and more intuitive for mobile professionals and young creators. The result is a tablet that closes the gap between portable devices and PC-level capability.

Supercharge your workflow

The PC-level WPS Office suite on the MatePad Air has been supercharged with AI. All the WPS AI features are integrated to help you get your tasks done seamlessly. You can generate topics, create outlines, and refine content with the AI writing tool. With the AI sheet assistant, data entry and formatting, row and column operations, and formulas can be handled through natural language commands. The AI presentation tool can automatically extract key points from documents and convert them into slides for faster deck creation. If you are working with a lengthy PDF file, the AI can summarise the key points and even map the frameworks to make reading more efficient. Now, you can also collaborate on projects in real time using the WPS multi-device sync.

Even Huawei Notes now delivers a smarter experience powered by the new speech-to-text feature. Note-taking becomes effortless even whilst you are in the middle of a lecture or meeting. It can quickly convert speech to text after recording, accurately capturing discussions and automatically generating structured notes. Transcribed text can be synchronised with handwritten annotations and highlights, making it easy to mark key points and add additional context

For more demanding on-the-go tasks, the MatePad Air can be paired with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard, weighing just 308 g, which provides molecular-level stain resistance, robust durability, and unmatched comfort. Featuring 1.5 mm high key travel and large keycaps, the keyboard pairs seamlessly with the tablet to deliver faster and more stable connections and lower typing latency. It also supports a wide array of shortcut key combinations for desktop-level typing, making almost anything you'd need as a creator just a tap away.

A large and crisp paper-like display

Featuring a large 12-inch OLED PaperMatte Display, the MatePad Air boasts one of the best tablet displays in this price range. Compared to traditional glossy screens, the PaperMatte Display delivers a more comfortable viewing experience and a writing feel that closely mimics paper. With a resolution of 2.8K and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, you get a premium viewing experience suited for productivity and entertainment. The Huawei MatePad Air also supports adaptive refresh rate technology, ranging from 30 Hz to 144 Hz.

Another remarkable feat of the MatePad Air is the almost non-existent bezels around the screen. Within the tiny 4.69 mm bezels, the tablet also manages to integrate the 12 MP front camera, eliminating the need for a notch.

A deceptively charming design

Living up to its name, the MatePad Air is an incredibly thin and light tablet, weighing just 509 g with a thickness of only 5.3 mm. Despite its slim, lightweight build, the device does not compromise on durability. The metal body of the tablet achieves a premium finish that shifts with light and angle. This method uses water-based, eco-friendly electrophoretic paint and semiconductor-grade ultra-pure water treatment to ensure the coating adheres evenly and securely to the integrated metal rear cover. The result is a pure, refined finish on metal that elevates the look and breaks the monotony of conventional metal finishes.

A large battery and fast charging to go with it

Despite its slim and lightweight design, the Huawei MatePad Air features a large 10,100 mAh battery, providing up to 16 hours of local HDR video playback and approximately 10 hours of online video playback. Thanks to the 66 W SuperCharge Turbo, it reaches up to 42 per cent charge in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 85 minutes.