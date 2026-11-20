HUAWEI introduces worry-free care packages with accidental damage protection and free battery replacement for nova 16s and WATCH 6 Series

New complimentary care packages offer comprehensive protection, extended service benefits and greater peace of mind for Huawei smartphone and smartwatch users in the UAE

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Huawei has announced exclusive worry-free care packages for customers purchasing the new HUAWEI nova 16s Series and HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series, reinforcing its commitment to delivering not only innovative technology but also greater confidence and convenience throughout the ownership journey. Customers purchasing the nova 16s Series can enjoy a complimentary care package worth up to Dh899, while WATCH 6 Series customers benefit from a dedicated package worth Dh649, offering valuable protection against everyday accidents and unexpected repair costs.

The announcement comes as Huawei introduces the nova 16s Series, a new generation of smartphones designed to empower creativity through flagship-level photography, intelligent AI capabilities and an elegant, wave-inspired design. Leading the lineup, the HUAWEI nova 16s Pro features a remarkable 200 MP RYYB Ultra-Large Sensor Main Camera, alongside industry-exclusive Front and Rear True-to-Colour Cameras. Its dual 1.5 MP multispectral sensors intelligently calibrate colours to capture natural skin tones, vibrant landscapes and beautiful details across different lighting conditions, allowing users to preserve their favourite moments just as they see them.

Beyond photography, the nova 16s Pro combines sophisticated aesthetics with impressive performance. Its ultra-slim 7.1 mm body, premium frosted glass finish and aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame create a balance of elegance and durability. The device also features Kunlun Glass with a nanocrystal coating for enhanced drop resistance, a powerful 7,000 mAh battery and 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo technology, making it a compelling companion for content creators, travellers and anyone seeking a reliable smartphone for everyday adventures. An intelligent suite of AI editing tools further simplifies content creation, allowing users to enhance and share their photography with ease.

More Protection, more confidence with nova 16s

To complement these innovations, Huawei is offering a complimentary worry-free care package worth up to Dh899 with the nova 16s Series, bringing together nine valuable protection and service benefits designed to make smartphone ownership easier and more reassuring.

The comprehensive package includes one-time screen, back cover, camera and mainboard protection for eligible accidental damage, alongside a one-time complimentary battery replacement if the battery's maximum capacity falls below 85% during the applicable coverage period. Customers also receive two screen protector services per year, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud Storage benefits, free door-to-door courier service and a one-year MEA and APAC regional warranty benefit across eligible markets.

Together, these services address some of the most common concerns associated with smartphone ownership, from accidental drops and damaged components to battery performance and after-sales convenience. By combining advanced device durability with additional protection, Huawei aims to give customers the freedom to capture, create and explore with greater confidence.

HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series: Premium innovation meets everyday peace of mind

Extending the same commitment to its wearable technology, Huawei is introducing a complimentary Worry-Free Care Package worth Dh649 for the HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series, offering five essential protection benefits designed to support active lifestyles and everyday use.

The package complements the impressive capabilities of the HUAWEI WATCH 6 Pro, which brings together premium craftsmanship, advanced health monitoring and intelligent fitness experiences. Designed with aerospace-grade titanium alloy or nano-tech ceramic, depending on the model, and protected by spherical sapphire glass, the WATCH 6 Pro delivers an elegant yet durable design. Its vibrant AMOLED display reaches up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even under bright outdoor conditions.

At the heart of the WATCH 6 Pro is Huawei's innovative X-TAP health monitoring technology, enabling users to access a comprehensive Health Glance assessment in approximately 60 seconds. The watch offers insights across multiple health indicators, alongside physical readiness assessments, personalised Health Insights and advanced fitness tracking to help users better understand their wellbeing and daily activity.

For sports enthusiasts, the WATCH 6 Pro introduces AI-powered workout analysis and advanced sports modes covering activities such as running, cycling, golf and diving. Its Expedition mode supports outdoor exploration with navigation and backtracking capabilities, while eSIM connectivity enables supported communication features directly from the wrist. The 46 mm model also delivers up to 4.5 days of typical battery life in Standard mode, extending to 11 days of light usage in Battery Saver mode, making it a versatile companion for work, fitness and adventure.

Five essential protections for a more worry-free experience

Recognising that smartwatches accompany users through workouts, outdoor adventures and everyday activities, Huawei's WATCH 6 Series Worry-Free Care Package provides additional reassurance against accidental damage and wear-related concerns.

The complimentary package includes one-time screen protection, battery protection, back cover protection and rotating crown protection, helping customers manage eligible repair needs arising from accidental damage. It also includes charging base loss care, allowing users to receive a 50% discount on a replacement original Huawei charging base if the original accessory is lost or damaged during the one-year service period.

For added peace of mind, the battery protection benefit provides one free battery replacement if the watch's maximum battery capacity drops below 85% within the coverage period, subject to assessment by an authorised Huawei service centre.

By bringing these benefits together, Huawei is making it easier for customers to enjoy the WATCH 6 Series' intelligent health and fitness capabilities with greater confidence, whether navigating a demanding workday, training for a personal milestone or exploring new destinations.

Innovation that goes beyond the device

Through the introduction of these worry-free care packages, Huawei continues to strengthen its customer-centric approach by extending the value of its innovations beyond product features and specifications. The initiative reflects the company's focus on delivering a more complete ownership experience, where cutting-edge technology is complemented by practical protection, reliable after-sales support and everyday convenience.

With every eligible purchase of the HUAWEI nova 16s Series or HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series, customers can enjoy a complimentary worry-free care package, providing valuable protection and added peace of mind from day one.

Discover the HUAWEI nova 16s Series and WATCH 6 Series and take advantage of these exclusive care benefits. Visit the HUAWEI Official Online Store or your nearest authorised Huawei retailer to explore the products, choose your preferred model and learn how to enjoy the complimentary Worry-Free Care Package.

With Huawei, innovation doesn't end at purchase. It comes with the confidence of knowing your device is cared for.

Terms and conditions apply. Package eligibility, service coverage and availability may vary. Accidental-damage repairs may incur service fees, while complimentary battery replacement is subject to eligibility and authorised service-centre assessment.