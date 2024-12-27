HUAWEI concludes Service Open Day with exclusive deals for the Service Giving Season

The Giving Season offer is available until December 31

Huawei recently concluded its highly anticipated HUAWEI Service Open Day at the HUAWEI Authorized Service Center in Al Karama, Dubai. The event brought together Huawei fans, social media influencers, and tech enthusiasts for an immersive and engaging experience, underscoring Huawei’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. This event also marked the continuation of the HUAWEI Service Giving Season, running until December 31, 2024, offering a range of valuable benefits for Huawei users.

A Day to Remember

The Service Open Day was filled with exciting activities and exclusive promotions, making it a memorable experience for attendees:

• Labour-Free Repairs: Visitors saved Dh79 on labour charges, paying only for necessary parts.

• Free Screen Protector Installations: Complimentary screen protector installations were offered throughout the day to ensure device protection.

• Battery Replacements and PC System Reinstallations: Attendees refreshed their devices for a minimal cost, keeping them in excellent condition.

• Lucky Draws and Prizes: Participants had the chance to win premium Huawei products, including the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5'', HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro, and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3.

• Tag & Win Activity: Fans shared their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HuaweiServiceOpenDay, earning a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The event was further elevated by the presence of social media influencers Sonia Kamran and Sally Serdaneh, who interacted with attendees and joined the festivities. With over 150 HUAWEI fans participating, the event strengthened Huawei’s connection with its vibrant local community.

Ongoing Benefits of the HUAWEI Service Giving Season

The HUAWEI Service Giving Season continues to deliver unmatched value to Huawei users across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Running until December 31, 2024, it offers a host of exclusive benefits:

• No Labour Charges for Out-of-Warranty Repairs: Affordable repair options, including screen replacements and hardware fixes.

• Free Screen Protectors: Available on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Genuine Battery Replacements: Long-lasting battery replacements at a fixed price of just Dh49.

• Complimentary Gifts: Special seasonal gifts offered to customers after repairs.

• Free PC Operating System Reinstallation: Available for devices purchased within the last five years, ensuring optimal performance.

Additionally, customers can enjoy HUAWEI Care+ discounts across a wide range of products, including:

• Wearables: WATCH GT 5 and WATCH FIT 3.

• Smartphones: Pura 70 Series.

• Audio Devices: FreeClip series.

HUAWEI’s Dedication to Customer Satisfaction

The HUAWEI Service Giving Season and the Service Open Day reflect HUAWEI’s unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. By offering affordable repair options, free services, and exclusive perks, HUAWEI ensures its users can keep their devices in peak condition as the year draws to a close.

These initiatives underscore HUAWEI’s commitment to fostering long-term relationships with its customers and maintaining the highest standards of service.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers! Visit your nearest HUAWEI Authorized Service Center in Dubai or Abu Dhabi before December 31, 2024, to take advantage of these exclusive benefits.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/support/service-giving-season-2024/