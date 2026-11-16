Huawei Celebrates a Decade of Mobile Storytelling at Paris Xmage Exhibition

Huawei Xmage marks 10th anniversary in Paris, building on a year of creative collaboration across the UAE; Huawei’s UAE initiatives connect photography, culture and community across all seven emirates

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Huawei has celebrated a decade of inspiring mobile photography with the opening of ‘A Heartwarming World’, its flagship Huawei Xmage exhibition developed in collaboration with Paris Photo at the iconic Grand Palais in Paris. The event brought together more than 150 photographers, imaging experts and media professionals from around the world to honour the winners of the 2026 Huawei Xmage Awards and showcase how smartphone photography continues to transform everyday moments into compelling visual stories.

Following the ‘A Heartwarming World’ global exhibition tour, the Paris showcase brings Huawei’s international imaging community together around a shared belief: technology expands the possibilities of photography, while human emotion gives images their lasting significance. This year’s awards received 820,000 entries worldwide, with 100 outstanding works selected through the ‘Xmage 100’ process and three photographers named Photographers of the Year.

Over the past decade, Huawei’s photography initiatives have evolved into a global platform spanning competitions, exhibitions and creative exchange. The anniversary exhibition reflects this journey, celebrating both advances in imaging technology and the people whose perspectives transform everyday moments into stories that resonate across cultures.

In the UAE, this commitment took shape through a year of activities connecting smartphone photography with cultural discovery, creative development and destination storytelling. Central to these efforts was ‘The UAE. A Closer Look.’, a nationwide initiative developed by Huawei with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) and tourism partners across all seven emirates. The collaboration invited photographers to explore the country’s heritage, natural surroundings and contemporary identity through their own perspectives.

A closer look at the UAE’s people, places and identity

Reflecting the spirit of the ‘Proud of UAE’ campaign, ‘The UAE. A Closer Look.’ encouraged photographers to explore beyond familiar views and uncover the details that give each emirate its distinctive character. The journey brought together contrasting settings, from Sharjah’s archaeological landscapes and historic communities to Ras Al Khaimah’s desert, waterfront and coastal destinations.

Across the country, participants photographed locations including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai’s Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Museum of the Future, Fujairah Fort, and Ajman’s Masfout mountains and Al Zorah mangroves. HIPA supported the photographers with guidance on composition and visual storytelling, while tourism partners provided destination expertise and access. Captured using the Huawei Pura 90s Series, the resulting work brought together different interpretations of the UAE’s cultural and natural diversity.

The initiative combined practical learning with creative exploration, giving participants space to develop their photographic skills while contributing to a collective portrait of the country. Its connection to “A Heartwarming World” lies in this shared attention to the relationships between people, their environments and the places they call home.

Creating opportunities for UAE storytellers

Huawei also launched the Huawei Xmage UAE Social Media Competition in 2026, inviting photography enthusiasts, content creators and Huawei smartphone users to capture the country’s landscapes, architecture, culture and everyday life. Running alongside the global awards, the competition encouraged local participation and offered opportunities for wider recognition through the international Xmage platform.

Together, the competition and nationwide photography journey connected creative participation with practical learning and local partnerships. They reinforced Huawei’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s photography community while encouraging people to discover new perspectives within familiar surroundings.

A global exhibition celebrating human connection

Building on last year’s ‘The World, You and Me’, the anniversary exhibition features three themed zones: Humanity & Nature, Humanity & All Things, and Humanity & Human Connection. Through spatial storytelling and sensory experiences, the exhibition invites visitors to explore the emotions and relationships behind the photographs, reflecting the idea of “lives entwined, all things connected”.

A dedicated retrospective traces a decade of Huawei’s imaging journey, bringing together memorable photographs, camera modules and the stories behind their development. It explores how users and technology have grown together, revealing the creative possibilities opened by imaging innovation and the individual perspectives that give those possibilities meaning.

Founded in 1997, Paris Photo provides an international setting for this exchange between photography, technology and artistic expression. Huawei’s continued collaboration with the event strengthens connections between image makers, their work and audiences around the world.

From local perspectives to shared global stories

The 2026 ‘Xmage 100’ selection recognises photography across three dimensions: ‘Order and Precision’, ‘Time and Reflection’, and ‘Aesthetics and Resonance’, celebrating technical accomplishment, depth of thought and artistic impact.

For the UAE, Xmage’s 10th anniversary connects a global photography milestone with a year of local creative discovery. Through its collaboration with HIPA, tourism partners and the wider photography community, Huawei has encouraged a closer appreciation of the country’s heritage, landscapes and daily life. As Xmage enters its next decade, these initiatives reflect the value of giving people the tools, opportunities and confidence to tell stories rooted in their communities and meaningful to audiences everywhere.

As the competition celebrates its 10th anniversary, a special award has been added to honour long-term users who have supported Huawei, and to build a bridge for more creators to reach the global stage:

Huawei Xmage Awards 2026 10th Anniversary Honorary Award.

Grand Prize Winner: Light & shadow across france, Ali Abdul Hamid AlarbashH

Judges' comment:

The child is surrounded by bubbles in what looks like a street carnival in Paris. It is captured almost like a street snapshot.

It is a surprising and beautifully composed daily-life photograph that is almost too random to be true. The series captures a bewildered pedestrian walking past a wall poster, a young couple enjoying a sunset, a group of men taking a run at dawn, people sitting on a bench by the Seine, and others gazing out of a window. Together, the photos form a portrait of Paris that employs the existing light to startling effect. The photographer uses a HUAWEI P60 Pro to create an effect and tell a story, demonstrating masterful photographic skills.

Grand Prize Winner: A Fleeting Encounter, Mai Shunxi

Overview:

City dwellers are often little more than passersby to one another, crossing paths amid the rush of everyday life. A blurred figure seen from behind represents a restless, ever-changing world, while a steady gaze reflects a youthful spirit untouched by convention. Amid the countless fleeting encounters of a bustling crowd, we hold fast to our true selves.

Judges' comment:

The girl's gaze causes a gentle flutter in one's heart.

One cannot help but wonder: What is she looking at, and what is she thinking?

In a lifetime, how many people do we truly encounter?

Passersby, strangers' faces caught in a passing glance: perhaps tens of millions;

Brief acquaintances, people we share a quick word with: around 4,000 to 8,000;

Those whose names we know: 1,000 to 3,000;

A steady social circle: about 150;

Close friends: around 15;

Deep confidants: merely 5 or so...

This fleeting moment of connection forms a precious bond in the vast ocean of people.

Grand Prize Winner: Gaze Across Time and Space, Wan Ben

Overview:

Ancient stone statues stand silently on the plateau, gazing at the white trails left by planes in the sky. Against the black-and-white tones, the weight of history and the fleeting traces of modernity complete a gaze across time and space.

Judges' comment:

The highland carved stones and the airplane's vapor trail create a striking visual contrast - one eternal, the other fleeting. The ancient stone carvings represent the slow accumulation of civilisation, while the vapor trail symbolises the rapid pace of modern development. As ancient heritage and modern civilisation intersect more frequently, whether mobile photography can unlock a grand, poetic power ultimately comes down to the photographer's vision.