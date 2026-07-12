How to use AI as a job interview coach? Key prompts that can help you prepare better

Job interviews can be stressful, especially when you do not know what questions are coming. But used properly, AI tools and chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude can act like a private interview coach before you walk into the room.

The simplest way to start is with the job description. Copy the role requirements, remove any personal or confidential details, and paste the cleaned-up version into your AI tool.

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Then use a prompt like this:

“Act as the hiring manager for this role. Give me 10 interview questions I should prepare for.”

Within seconds, AI can generate role-specific questions based on the skills, experience and responsibilities listed in the posting. This is useful because it helps you move beyond generic questions and practise for the actual job in front of you.

The next step is where AI becomes more valuable. Answer one question as you normally would, then ask:

“Review my answer. Tell me where I sound weak, vague or unprepared.”

This can help identify common interview problems: rambling, giving unclear examples, failing to show measurable impact or sounding too rehearsed.

You can also use AI to practise classic questions such as “Tell me about yourself,” “Why should we hire you?” or “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” Ask it to suggest a structure, then rewrite the answer in your own voice.

AI can help you prepare your thinking, but it should not replace your personality. Hiring managers can usually tell when a candidate has memorised a polished answer. The goal is not to sound like a chatbot, but to gain insights and become more confident for the actual interview.

There is also a privacy point to remember: Do not paste salary letters, passport details, Emirates ID numbers, internal company documents or confidential information into public AI tools.

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