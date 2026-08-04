How to sync Fitbit and Pixel Watch data with Apple Health

Google has removed one of the biggest frustrations facing iPhone owners who use a Fitbit tracker or Pixel Watch.

The latest Google Health update for iOS can export fitness and wellness information directly to Apple Health, including steps, workouts, sleep records and selected vital signs. Until now, data could travel from Apple Health into Google’s app, but moving Fitbit or Pixel Watch information in the opposite direction usually required a third-party service.

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The change arrives with Google Health version 5.05, released in early August. Google Health is the redesigned app that replaced Fitbit in May, bringing wearable data, sleep tracking, fitness records and Gemini-powered coaching into one place.

Someone wearing a Fitbit or Pixel Watch can now bring supported data into Apple Health, allowing compatible iPhone apps to access a more complete picture of their activity and wellbeing.

How to sync Google Health with Apple Health

After installing version 5.05, open Google Health and follow these steps:

Tap Connections. Choose Apps and services. Select Apple Health. Tap Get started and agree to the connection. Choose the health categories Google Health can read or write.

Permissions can later be reviewed through the Apple Health app under Sharing > Apps > Google Health. An iPhone or iPad running at least iOS 16.4 and an adult Google Account are required for the Apple Health connection.

Not every measurement may transfer in the same way, and the available categories depend on the permissions selected. Google’s release notes broadly mention exercise records, sleep, vitals and steps rather than providing a definitive export list.

Is the update available in the UAE?

Yes. Version 5.05 is listed on the UAE App Store, where Google Health remains free to download with optional in-app purchases. The local release notes specifically confirm Apple Health syncing, meaning UAE-based Fitbit and Pixel Watch users should receive the feature after updating.

The update also introduces Smart Health Links for sharing medical records, although that feature is currently limited to users in the US.

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