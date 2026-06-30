WhatsApp Username: Everything UAE users need to know to reserve theirs ahead of launch

WhatsApp is introducing usernames and taking a major step to improve user privacy by allowing people to connect without sharing phone numbers.

The new feature, announced by Meta, will begin rolling out later this year. However, users can start reserving their preferred usernames now to improve their chances of securing the name they want before the global launch.

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The move brings WhatsApp closer to messaging platforms such as Telegram, Signal and Discord, where usernames have long allowed users to communicate without revealing personal phone numbers or details.

Why WhatsApp is introducing usernames

According to a WhatsApp blog post, the feature is designed for situations where sharing a phone number may feel unnecessary or uncomfortable.

Whether you're joining a neighbourhood group, chatting with fellow parents from your child's football team or connecting with someone you met at an event, usernames provide a more private way to start conversations.

Once usernames become available, users who choose to enable the feature can be contacted using their username instead of their phone number. There will be no public directory or searchable database, meaning someone will still need to know your exact username before they can message you.

Meta is also introducing an optional Username Key, providing an additional layer of protection by requiring people to know a unique key before contacting you through your username.

Businesses, creators and organisations will also be able to reserve the same usernames they already use on Instagram or Facebook to maintain a consistent online identity.

How UAE users can reserve a WhatsApp username

If the reservation feature has reached your account, the process takes less than a minute:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play. Open WhatsApp. Tap Settings. Select Account. Tap Username. Enter your preferred username. If it's unavailable, use WhatsApp's built-in username generator for suggestions. Confirm your reservation.

Can I reserve my WhatsApp username in the UAE yet?

Yes, if the feature has reached your account. Meta is rolling out username reservations gradually, so not all UAE users will see the option immediately. Updating to the latest version of WhatsApp is recommended, but availability is controlled server-side.

And, if you don't yet see the Username option, don't worry. WhatsApp says the reservation system is rolling out gradually and users will receive an in-app notification once it becomes available in their country.

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