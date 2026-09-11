How to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max in UAE: Are walk-ins allowed on the day?

Planning to buy the new iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max? Or the much-hyped Apple's first foldable, iPhone Duo? Here's a full breakdown of the process, from the time pre-orders open to whether UAE customers can walk into an Apple store and buy the new devices.

Pre-orders for the Pro and Pro Max models open online at 4pm UAE time on Saturday, September 12, with availability starting September 18. You can choose the model, storage and colour, with delivery or store pickup options where available. For the iPhone Duo, pre-orders in UAE begin on Friday, October 16, with availability of the phone starting Friday, October 23.

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How to pre-order online

Customers can pre-order through Apple's UAE online store by choosing the finish and the storage capacity they want. Here is a step-by-step breakdown:

1. Go to the Apple UAE website

Visit Apple's UAE online store and select the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max or iPhone Duo once pre-orders open.

2. Choose your model

You can choose between the:

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo

3. Select colour and storage

The models start with 256GB storage, with higher-capacity options also available. Choose your preferred finish and storage capacity. If a particular combination is in high demand, some configurations could have longer delivery estimates.

4. Trade-in option

You get an option to trade-in or not trade-in an older device. You can get Dh160-Dh3,260 credit towards your new iPhone.

4. Choose your delivery or collection option

At checkout, enter your UAE delivery location or select the store pickup option. Apple has several official stores in the UAE where you can collect your preorder. Locations include The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Speed up the process with pre-preorder

In order to ensure your device isn't sold out by the time you can fish out your credit card, here's what you can do.

Log in or create your Apple store account before pre-orders open and select all the specifications of the device you want. Then, save your payment and financing details and double check your information. Errors here could result in your pre-order being rejected.

Select your preferred payment method, such as Apple Pay or a saved credit or debit card. Confirm your contact details, agree to the terms and conditions, then click Save your pre-order information. Your details will be ready when pre-orders begin.

Can you walk in to buy an iPhone18 Pro?

Just like last year, there are no walk-in purchase options this year, either. Customers will have to place their orders online first, and if they have opted for a store pick-up, they will be notified via email when their devices are ready to be picked up from the store they have chosen.

Only customers who have placed an order beforehand need to turn up at the store to pick up their devices. They will have a week since the day of availability to do so.

However, a customer service agent from Apple told Khaleej Times that there is a chance that some extra devices may be available at the store after Friday, September 18, after pre-ordered devices are handed out, which walk-in customers can buy.

Colours and price breakdown

The iPhone Duo will be available in the UAE in two colours: star white and night sky. It will start at Dh8,499.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.

The final price depends on the storage capacity selected.