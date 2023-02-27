How to Download Pubg on Huawei Phone?
Here's how you can install PUBG Huawei on your Huawei smartphone
Since its inception, PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile has been an all-time hit when it comes to smartphone action games.
That said, many users have been a little confused about how to download and install PUBG Huawei.
Huawei smartphones are amazing devices that come with user-friendly features, powerful chipsets under the hood, and groundbreaking innovation.
This is a quick guide that will help with how to download PUBG on Huawei and install the game.
Download PUBG Huawei through Huawei's app marketplace
If you didn't know yet, Huawei has its own app marketplace named AppGallery, which will allow you to download PUBG Mobile Huawei.
AppGallery is home to tens and thousands of apps from popular to business categories.
Here's how to do PUBG download Huawei in some easy steps.
Step 1: Tap on the icon "AppGallery" on the home screen or app drawer.
NOTE: The icon will appear like a red bag.
Step 2: You will now be able to see the store's home interface.
To search for PUBG Huawei, type "PUBG" in the search bar, and tap the search icon.
Step 3: Tap the INSTALL button on the right of the PUBG Mobile Huawei app for PUBG download Huawei.
In no time, you will have PUBG Huawei installed on your smartphone.
Do you see how easy it is to execute a PUBG download on Huawei?
Bonus Method
What if we tell you there is another way to install your favourite mobile game - PUBG Huawei?
Yes, we are talking about the official APK file of PUBG Mobile Huawei.
This is a method often used by the tech-savvy who love playing with gadgets and software. However, it is very simple, and anyone can execute a PUBG download on Huawei by following a few steps.
Let's see how to download PUBG on Huawei smartphones via APK.
Step 1: Unlock your Huawei smartphone, and tap your go-to browser app.
Step 2: Visit the official website of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG) here.
Step 3: Tap on 'APK Download', and a prompt to confirm starting PUBG Download Huawei will pop up.
Step 4: Once you confirm, your PUBG Download Huawei will begin.
Step 5: Once the download of PUBG Huawei finishes, you can either tap the 'Download Completed' notification on your notification bar, or go to the Files app on your Huawei phone to select and install PUBG Mobile Huawei.
There it is, the official edition of PUBG Mobile Huawei is now installed on your device.
The bottom line
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (abbreviated as PUBG) is a popular war game. Youngsters and adults alike love to play this game for hours, creating strategies and juggling between artillery and collectables, and last but not least, hunting down enemy players.
Not to mention, PUBG Huawei is a delight to play on mighty powerful Huawei smartphones!
You can choose between different terrains, scenes and lands, such as Erangel, Livik, Sanhok, Miramar, and more. Also, there are dozens of gun skins and costumes available that you can own faster via in-app purchases on PUBG for Huawei.
We hope this quick guide will help you to install PUBG Huawei on your Huawei device. You can also download PUBG on your Huawei device by referring to this YouTube video.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can you play PUBG Mobile on a Huawei device?
Yes. You can easily download this game through AppGallery, Huawei's official app marketplace.
Is there another way to install PUBG Huawei?
Yes, you can also install PUBG Mobile Huawei with its official APK file.
How much space does PUBG take after installation?
It takes up between 3 GB and 3.5 GB of space.
Which chipsets run PUBG on the smoothest frame rates?
Flagship chipsets, like the Snapdragon 888, 888+, 8 Gen 1, 8 Gen 1+, 8 Gen 2, or Mediatek Dimensity 8100, 9000, and 9200.
What is the size of the official PUBG Mobile APK file?
The file size is between 550-650 MB.