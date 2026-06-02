iOS 27: How Siri, Apple Intelligence will transform your iPhone experience

Apple is just days away from unveiling iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, and early reports suggest this could be one of the most significant iPhone software updates in years.

While Apple has remained tight-lipped about its plans, leaks and analyst reports point to a major focus on artificial intelligence, led by a long-awaited overhaul of Siri and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence across the iPhone experience.

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AI Siri finally takes centre stage

The headline feature expected in iOS 27 is a completely revamped Siri. According to multiple reports, Apple's voice assistant will evolve into a more capable AI chatbot that can understand personal context, what's happening on screen, and perform actions across multiple apps.

Users are expected to continue activating Siri using voice commands or the power button, but reports suggest Apple is also introducing a new interface linked to the Dynamic Island. Siri may even receive its own standalone app, bringing it closer to AI rivals such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

Apple is also reportedly planning to allow users to choose between different AI models for certain Apple Intelligence features, potentially including offerings from Google and other partners.

Apple Intelligence gets smarter

Beyond Siri, Apple Intelligence is expected to receive a range of upgrades. Reports suggest Image Playground and Genmoji will deliver better image quality, while users may gain the ability to create AI-generated wallpapers.

Writing Tools could become more sophisticated as well, offering advanced suggestions for grammar, sentence structure and clarity rather than simply correcting spelling mistakes.

Natural language commands may also allow users to create custom app shortcuts without needing to manually configure automations.

New features for Wallet, Camera and Weather

Several first-party apps are also tipped for upgrades. The Wallet app could introduce a "Create a Pass" feature that scans physical tickets, membership cards and other documents to generate digital Wallet passes.

The Camera app may offer more customisation options, allowing users to create personalised control layouts and widgets. Meanwhile, the Weather app is expected to add a new Conditions section for more detailed forecasts.

Which iPhones will support iOS 27?

According to recent leaks, Apple may drop support for the iPhone 11 series and second-generation iPhone SE. If accurate, iOS 27 would require an iPhone 12 or newer.

However, the full suite of Apple Intelligence features is expected to remain limited to newer devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 lineup and future models.

Apple will officially reveal iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, where the company is expected to outline its next chapter in AI-powered computing.

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