How Google's upcoming Magic Editor will help users edit photos like a pro

From improving composition to repositioning the subject in a photo, Magic Editor will make your job easy by using generative AI, Google says

Published: Thu 11 May 2023

Google has given us a sneak peek at Magic Editor, which it has described as "a new experimental editing experience that uses generative AI to help you reimagine your photos and make editing even easier".

Google made the Magic Editor announcement at its annual developers conference, I/O, in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday.

So what does it do? Magic Editor, which will debut later this year, will help you reposition your subject in a photo to get a better frame and more, even if you are not someone with "pro-level editing skills".

"Using a combination of AI techniques, including generative AI, it will help you make edits to specific parts of an image — like the subject, sky or background — so you have even more control over the final look and feel of your photo," Google said in a blog.

Magic Editor will help improve the composition of a photo and allow you to "reposition the subject of your shot to the best spot".

"For example, if you’re trying to get the perfect photo from your time at a popular waterfall, you could remove the bag strap you forgot to take off. You could also make the sky brighter and less cloudy, so it matches how you remember that day. And for a finishing touch, relocate and change the scale of your subject so they’re perfectly lined up under the waterfall," its blog said.

Google plans to give select Pixel phones early access to the "experimental technology" of Magic Editor, cautioning that there will be times when it might not quite work correctly.

"It’s unclear if Google will eventually charge for this feature, however, or perhaps make it a Pixel exclusive. Possibly, it will make Magic Editor a Google One subscription perk, as it did with Magic Eraser earlier this year," according to TechCrunch.

In February 2023, Google had announced the introduction of Magic Eraser, which can detect distractions in your photos, "like photobombers or power lines", and remove them in just a few taps.

Google Photos, launched in 2015, has used artificial intelligence "to help you get the most out of your memories — from automatically organizing and resurfacing your photos to helping you edit them with advanced tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur", the Google blog cited above said.

