HONOR celebrates spirit of togetherness this Ramadan; offers upto AED 800 discount and free gifts on HONOR products
During the campaign, users will enjoy huge savings and free gifts on HONOR products
As Muslims worldwide celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and its spiritual values, HONOR launches 'Memories Together' Ramadan Campaign, which aims to foster the sense of togetherness and strengthens social ties, while also highlighting the tremendous ways that HONOR products offer to perfectly capture Ramadan moments and memories together.
"HONOR recognises the importance of Ramadan in bringing people together and creating meaningful moments," said Daniel Wang, MEA president, HONOR Middle East Africa. "With our ‘Memories Together' campaign, our goal is to provide users with innovative technologies that enhance their Ramadan experience and enables them to never miss a moment. We believe that these valuable moments will stay with our customers for a lifetime, and we are honored to be a part of their Ramadan celebration."
This Ramadan, HONOR is encouraging users to get creative and try out new ways to capture and record the moment with a wide range of innovative features and camera capabilities of HONOR smartphones. The advanced vlogging options of HONOR smartphones can inspire users to create stunning and high-quality content during the blessed month.
As part of 'Memories Together' campaign, customers can enjoy huge savings on their favourite HONOR products, in addition to these amazing discounts, customers will also receive free gifts with their purchases, making it an even more exciting and rewarding shopping experience.
With Mother's Day also approaching, the 'Memories Together' campaign's offers can be a great way to show appreciation to your mom and bring a new intelligent world to her day-to-day with the latest smart devices from HONOR.
New way to vlog your Ramadan experience
HONOR smartphones have always been known for their innovative camera features, and HONOR 70 5G and HONOR X9a are no exception. HONOR 70 5G comes with the industry's first solo cut vlog mode allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously, including a dedicated video of the subject being spotlighted alongside the original video featuring all subjects, which can be a great way to record Ramadan moments in a creative and unique way.
With HONOR X9a's multi-video recording option and in just one take, users can use the front and rear camera at the same time or choose from the different modes to vlog their Ramadan experience and social gatherings from different angles, making their videos even more engaging and creative.
UAE Ramadan deal:
HONOR 70 5G: Dh200 saving
- HONOR 70 5G (8+256GB) for Dh1,599 instead of Dh1,799
HONOR X9a: Free HONOR CHOICE portable Bluetooth speaker worth Dh129
- HONOR X9a (8+128GB) for Dh1,199 + Free HONOR CHOICE portable Bluetooth speaker worth Dh129
- HONOR X9a (8+256GB) for Dh1,299 + Free HONOR CHOICE portable Bluetooth speaker worth Dh129
Availability: HONOR online store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, LuLu, KM Trading, Nesto, Sharaf DG, Noon, Amazon, Etisalat by e&.
- Brand new HONOR X8a for Dh899 with an exclusive gift from HONOR
- Brand new HONOR X7a for Dh599
- HONOR X8 5G for Dh749
- HONOR X7 for Dh549
- HONOR X6 for AED 449
Availability: HONOR online store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, LuLu, KM Trading, Nesto, Sharaf DG, Noon, Amazon, Etisalat by e&.
KSA Ramadan deal:
HONOR 70 5G: SAR 200 Saving with free screen protection and GCC Warranty
- HONOR 70 5G (8+128GB) for SAR 1,699 instead of SAR 1,799
- HONOR 70 5G (8+256GB) for SAR 1799 instead of SAR 1999
HONOR X9a: Free HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X, screen protection and GCC Warranty
- HONOR X9a (8+256GB) for SAR 1,399 + free HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X and GCC warranty
Availability: Jarir, eXtra, LULU, Amazon, Noon and STC
Great offers on HONOR X Series
HONOR also provides great discounts on other smartphones from the HONOR X Series line up, including the HONOR X8a, HONOR X7a, HONOR X8 5G, HONOR X6, as well as other models. These devices are designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, from those who are looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features to those who want a premium device with top-of-the-line specs.
The X Series line of smartphones from HONOR is known for its durability, high-quality display, powerful battery and fast charging. With these discounts, consumers can get their hands on these devices at a more affordable price point, without sacrificing on quality or performance.
- HONOR X8a (8GB + 128GB) for SAR 949 + free HONOR gifts box + screen protection + GCC warranty
- HONOR X7a (4GB + 128GB) for SAR 649 + free GCC warranty
- HONOR X6 (4GB + 64GB) for SAR 499 instead of SAR 549
- HONOR X6 (4GB + 128GB) for SAR 549 instead of SAR 599* exclusively at Jarir Bookstore
- HONOR X5 for SAR 369 only
Availability: Jarir, eXtra, LULU, Amazon, Noon and STC
- HONOR X8 5G (6GB+128GB) for only SAR 749 in Jarir
- HONOR X7 (4GB+128GB) for only SAR 599 in eXtra
The HONOR brand is offering a great opportunity for consumers to save money on a variety of smart devices. In addition to the discounts on the HONOR 70 5G and X Series devices, consumers can take advantage of significant savings on other HONOR products, including other smartphones, tablets, and wearables. HONOR is also offering attractive discounts on bundled deals, which allow consumers to purchase multiple HONOR products at once and save even more money. Whether you're in the market for a new smartphone or looking to upgrade your wearable technology, the HONOR brand has something for everyone, and these discounts make it easier than ever to get the latest technology at an affordable price.