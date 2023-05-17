HONOR boasts fastest capturing speed with latest HONOR Magic5 Pro
Introduces one-of-a-kind 'Millisecond Falcon Capture' feature that delivers lightning-fast and quality images
As a leading smartphone manufacturer, HONOR has always been dedicated to pushing the industry benchmarks and introducing innovative features that go beyond the norm. With its latest offering, HONOR Magic5 Pro which comes with the Millisecond Falcon Capture, HONOR is set to revolutionise smartphone photography in ways that were previously thought impossible.
This groundbreaking feature promises to deliver lightning-fast image capture, taking smartphone photography to new heights. With the Millisecond Falcon Capture, users can expect an unparalleled camera experience that goes beyond what is currently available in the market.
Millisecond Falcon Capture, Exceptional Capturing Speed
Millisecond lags in photography are encountered when the human eye identifies an image and sends a signal to the brain to click the shutter. It's even difficult for a professional photographer to capture a fast-moving object, even if the response speed is extremely fast.
HONOR makes no compromise when it comes to upgrading and improving image quality while promising image speed and clarity. With the all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture feature in the HONOR Magic5 Pro, HONOR further optimises the speed of the camera during the entire imaging process to a whole new level.
Compared to the previous generation, the startup speed, focus speed, shutter reaction and imaging speed in the HONOR Magic5 Pro has increased by 102 per cent, 245 per cent, 147 per cent and 118 per cent, respectively.
With the Millisecond Falcon Capture technology, the HONOR Magic5 Pro also boasts the fastest capturing speed on the market, offering users a more intelligent and efficient photography experience.
The Real Pain Point Killer for Photographers
Capturing people moving, such as walking, running, cycling, jumping, dancing, sledding, skateboarding, swimming, etc can be tricky and it need a lot of effort to snap the perfect shot.
To solve this pain point for consumers, first of all, the HONOR R&D team upgrades the image cache packed on the HONOR Magic5 Pro, boosting a double cache of 0.2 seconds to maximum 1.5 seconds, ensuring certain amounts of images can be stored at the backend.
Most importantly, an advanced AI algorithm was developed by HONOR R&D team to improve its intelligent AI recognition technology for better image identification on the HONOR Magic5 Pro. The artificial intelligence can select the best image within copious images continuously captured by the camera within one second before and 0.5 seconds after pressing the shutter, eliminating any delays during the capture process.
While photographing animals can be more challenging due to less control over their movements, it can still be a great option for taking breath-taking shots, thanks to the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
The objective of the revolutionary Millisecond Falcon Capture is to seize the motion in the images precisely at the ideal moment, enabling users to tell the story and communicate the sense of movement to the viewer in extreme clarity and unbelievable speed.
Designed for adventurous spirits, the HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in two stunning colors - Meadow Green and Black, all inspired by the wonder of nature. The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available from May 26 for pre-order in the UAE along with special gifts.