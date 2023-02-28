HONOR announces the global launch of the HONOR Magic5 Series and HONOR Magic Vs at MWC 2023
Bringing its latest flagships to the global market, HONOR empowers smartphone users with human-centric innovations
Global technology brand HONOR recently unveiled its new human-centric approach to technology, 'Tech to Inspire', at Mobile World Congress 2023. During the event, HONOR brought its dual-flagship strategy to life in the global market, and also announced the global availability of the HONOR Magic5 Series and the HONOR Magic Vs, which are the latest iterations to the successful HONOR Magic Series lineup, all set to deliver a true flagship smartphone experience for users around the world.
"Committed to addressing the real needs of customers, HONOR adopts a human-centric approach to product innovation, offering intuitive technology solutions to improve the daily lives of everyone," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "The HONOR Magic5 Pro, our latest flagship all-rounder, and the HONOR Magic Vs, our first foldable flagship to be launched in the global market, push industry benchmarks in every aspect of smartphone user experience, in line with our vision to enable a smarter life for everyone."
Introducing the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro
Packed with a whole host of significant upgrades, the all-round flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts impressive breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, beating several industry benchmarks to deliver a best-in-class user experience.
The brand-new star wheel aesthetics with Gaudi curve
Adhering to the 'Eye of Muse' iconic design, the HONOR Magic5 Pro evolves the concept, redesigning and introducing the star wheel triple camera system. Paying tribute to Antoni Gaudi, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features symmetry dual-curved ultra-narrow bezels on both sides and a star wheel triple camera design sitting as the centrepiece on the back cover, blending the beautiful curves found in natural landscapes and modern architecture into the design of the cutting-edge device, demonstrating the harmonious combination of art and technology.
A premium display debuts at the top of DXOMARK rankings
The HONOR Magic5 Pro turned in an excellent overall display performance, reaching the first place of DXOMARK smartphone display ranking with a top score of 151.
An unrivalled camera system crowned first place in DXOMARK
The HONOR Magic5 Pro has also taken the first place in DXOMARK global camera ranking with a score of 152, making it the highest camera scoring smartphone tested to date. The HONOR Magic5 Pro features a powerful triple main camera combination comprising a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP tele-photo
Enabling budding creators to produce cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features IMAX enhanced movie master, empowering users to shoot and edit stunning videos, all on their smartphone.
Enhanced privacy and security for all-round protection
The HONOR Magic5 Pro features a dual-TEE security system co-developed with Qualcomm, offering hardware-level protection for users' data. Equipped with a discrete security chipset, the HONOR Magic5 Pro provides maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints.
Bringing compelling upgrades to AI privacy call 2.0 , HONOR’s groundbreaking solution to sound-leaking, the HONOR Magic5 Pro introduces an industry-first sound energy spatial control technology, which generates opposite sound waves to prevent sound leakage for private phone calls. While delivering a 100 per cent improvement in call volume for a clearer communication experience, AI privacy call 2.0 ensures that even if the user is in a crowded but quiet environment like an elevator, people nearby cannot clearly catch the caller’s voice.
Flagship performance enabled by cutting-edge technology
Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, the HONOR Magic5 Pro delivers an unrivalled flagship performance, enabling enhanced productivity and entertainment at all times. With the industry's first Wi-Fi and bluetooth standalone antenna architecture, the HONOR Magic5 Pro improves Wi-Fi performance by 200 per cent and reduces Wi-Fi latency by 30 per cent compared to the traditional antenna design in the industry, bringing users ultimate flexibility and mobility for work and play.
Supporting 66W wired and 50W wireless HONOR supercharge , the HONOR Magic5 Pro packs with a super large 5100mAh battery to deliver a full day of uninterrupted usage.
Running the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, the HONOR Magic5 Pro offers a range of smart features, such as magicring for multi-device collaboration and magic text for intelligent text recognition, helping users to further boost their productivity.
Bringing the HONOR Magic vs foldable phone to the global market
As HONOR’s very first foldable flagship to debut outside of China, the HONOR Magic Vs boasts exceptional design, display, and performance upgrades, taking the foldable smartphone experience to the next level. The perfect companion for jet-setting entrepreneurs as well as those who put mobile entertainment above all else, the device offers the ultimate blend of style and substance.
Robust meets portable: Introducing a groundbreaking hinge design
The HONOR Magic Vs is exceptionally slim and lightweight, measuring just 12.9mm thin when folded and 267g in weight. Despite its compact form factor, the HONOR Magic Vs features a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270g that are available today.
Contributing to the light weight of the HONOR Magic Vs is a revolutionary super-light gearless hinge that has been carefully crafted using single-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation down to just 4 . Boasting exceptional durability, the hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use based on 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphone design.
Thanks to the sophisticated structure of the hinge, the HONOR Magic Vs folds tightly without a gap and has an almost fully flat screen when unfolded, a feature that competing foldable devices on the market do not offer.
Dual display delivers an exceptional viewing experience
To help boost productivity to the max, the HONOR Magic Vs features a user-friendly 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio . When unfolded, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display , enabling users to multi-task and view content with remarkable ease.
Packed with professional eye comfort solutions, the HONOR Magic Vs features dynamic dimming, circadian night display, and 1920Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming, the highest frequency ever achieved in the current foldable smartphones markets, to effectively reduce the effects of digital eye strain and fatigue.
Superior configurations for a powerful user experience
The HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with an impressive rear triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro main camera and an 8MP 3X optical zoom camera, delivering an exceptional photography experience, no matter the shooting scenario .
Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers enhanced performance with higher power efficiency for a faster and smoother user experience. With HONOR's Turbo X engines, it strives to bring you longer battery life and a smoother experience.
The HONOR Magic Vs runs the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. In addition to magicring for multi-device collaboration and magic text for intelligent text recognition, the foldable flagship features smart multi-window and APP extender to support multi-tasking across applications and within the same application, respectively, helping users save time and achieve more in life.
Color, pricing and availability
Designed for adventurous spirits, the HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in glacier blue, meadow green , coral purple, orange and black, while the HONOR Magic5 is available in black and blue, all inspired by the wonder of nature.
The HONOR Magic5 Series will be available starting from Q2, 2023. The HONOR Magic5 will start at €899 (8G+256GB), while the HONOR Magic5 Pro will start at €1199 (12G+512GB).
Offering two stunning colourways, cyan and black , the HONOR Magic Vs will be priced starting at €1599 (12GB+512GB). Availability will be announced in due course.
For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.