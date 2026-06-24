HONOR announces pre-orders for the new HONOR Magic V6, crafted for excellence

The all-new foldable combines ultra-slim design, flagship durability, long-lasting battery life, intelligent AI experiences, and seamless cross-ecosystem productivity

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HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the opening of pre-orders for the new HONOR Magic V6, its latest flagship foldable smartphone crafted for excellence. Combining a premium ultra-slim design, industry-leading durability, intelligent AI capabilities, and powerful productivity features, the HONOR Magic V6 redefines what users can expect from a foldable device.

Ultra-slim design meets exceptional durability

Measuring just 8.75mm when folded and 4.0mm when unfolded, and weighing only 219g, the HONOR Magic V6 delivers a sleek and lightweight design without compromising durability. Protected by the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, the device is built for everyday reliability.

At its core is the industry-leading HONOR Super Steel Hinge which has passed hundreds of thousands of folding cycles to support frequent open-and-close use over time. Tested for up to 500,000 folds, the hinge ensures long-lasting reliability over years of use. Complementing its robust construction, the HONOR Magic V6 is certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering flagship-level resistance to water and dust.

Beyond structural durability, HONOR Magic V6 also sets a new benchmark for foldable display reliability. The inner display uses an ultra-tough UTG flexible glass engineered to deliver a near-zero crease visual experience while maintaining long-term structural stability.

The largest battery in a foldable yet

Powering the device is the 6,660mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, the largest battery ever featured in a foldable smartphone, complemented by 80W wired and 66W wireless HONOR SuperCharge capabilities. The new battery features an even higher silicon content at 25 per cent, achieving greater energy density. This advancement enables a slimmer, denser battery that maintains HONOR Magic V6’s lightweight design while boosting power, reliability, and safety.

Elite performance and exceptional photography

Driven by the latest Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic V6 delivers fast, smooth, and reliable performance, enabling seamless multitasking, entertainment, and productivity throughout the day.

Talking about photography, The HONOR Magic V6 delivers intelligent imaging with a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera and CIPA 6.5-stop image stabilisation, ensuring stunning results in everyday scenarios.

Immersive displays designed for everyday comfort

Featuring a spacious 7.95-inch inner foldable display, the HONOR Magic V6 is designed to unlock new levels of productivity and multitasking.

With Fast Flex, users can fold and unfold to instantly activate split-screen mode, making it easier to search or chat with AI platforms like Gemini, Chat GPT etc.

Paired with Google Gemini, the device offers intelligent assistance through text, voice, and image interactions, helping users manage tasks, organise schedules, and boost productivity on the go. Users will get 3 months Google AI Pro, for an access to the best of Gemini and 5TB of cloud storage.

AI-powered productivity and seamless connectivity

Breaking down ecosystem barriers, the HONOR Magic V6 is designed to work seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch, delivering a more connected experience for users across devices.

With HONOR Connect, users can enjoy file transfers, notification sharing, and workflows, making it easier to move content and stay productive. Whether switching between devices, sharing files, or managing daily tasks, the HONOR Magic V6 offers the convenience and flexibility of a connected ecosystem without compromise.

Pre-order availability and sales channels

The HONOR Magic V6 will be available in Red, Gold, White, and Black.

Pre-booking for the HONOR Magic V6 is now available through HONOR's official online store and authorised retail partners across the UAE. Priced at Dh6,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant, customers who pre-book the device will receive complimentary gifts worth up to Dh2,547, including HONOR VIP Care+ with 12-month screen protection, 12-month extended warranty, India/Pakistan and GCC warranty, and a free HONOR Watch 5 Ultra.

The HONOR Magic V6 will officially go on sale from June 26, 2026. During the first month of open sales, customers will receive complimentary gifts worth up to Dh1,547, including HONOR VIP Care+ with 6-month screen protection, 12-month extended warranty, India/Pakistan and GCC warranty, and a free HONOR Watch Fit. Customers can also purchase the HONOR Pen for an additional Dh349.