HONOR 90 - The first AI vlog smartphone
The AI Vlog Master is an industry first ground-breaking feature of the HONOR 90 smartphone that takes vlogging to the next level
The HONOR 90 has harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to future-proof its technology that doesn't just meet the needs of today's users but anticipates the demands of tomorrow.
The smartphone industry is rapidly evolving, and AI has become essential to this evolution. HONOR has integrated AI into the camera system of the HONOR 90, creating a device that can keep up with the many demands that a creator has.
Today, an increasing number of people are documenting their lives, opinions, and interests through video content, making vlogging one of the fastest-growing forms of personal expression and communication. This is also why many are now looking for a device that lets them do this whilst also delivering sharp imagery and crystal-clear videos.
HONOR has recognised this trend and tailored the HONOR 90 to meet the unique needs of vloggers. The phone's AI Vlog system isn't just an added feature; it's a system that's designed to recognise the scene you're filming and recommend the most suitable mode. This simplifies the process of choosing the right setting for your videos, allowing you to focus on what's important and that's the content.
And to add to it, HONOR also recognised that if you're going to look at a device a lot, you'll need a screen that doesn't just give the best possible viewing experience but also the safest and the HONOR 90 has a slew of features that prioritise user comfort and eye health giving it the best of both worlds.
The power of AI vlog master
Powering the impressive camera setup on the HONOR 90 is HONOR's AI vlog master.
The AI vlog master is an industry-first ground-breaking feature of the HONOR 90 smartphone that takes vlogging to the next level. It leverages the power of artificial intelligence to enhance every aspect of the vlogging process, from shooting to editing.
One of the key benefits of the AI Vlog Master is its intelligent scene recognition. The smartphone's AI algorithms analyse the scene in real-time, detecting various elements such as people, landscapes, objects, and motion. Based on this analysis, the AI vlog master automatically adjusts camera settings like exposure, focus, and colour balance to ensure the best possible video quality. This feature saves vloggers the time and effort of manually tweaking settings, allowing them to focus on their content and creativity.
Another impressive aspect of the AI vlog master is its smart editing capabilities. After capturing the footage, vloggers can rely on the AI vlog master to assist with the editing process.
The AI instant movie creation feature takes the hassle out of manual video editing by automating the entire process. Once you've captured your footage, simply select the photos and videos you want to include and let the AI algorithms do the rest. The HONOR 90's AI system intelligently analyses the content, identifies key moments, and applies creative editing techniques to create a polished movie.
The AI instant movie creation feature goes beyond simple compilation. It understands visual aesthetics and storytelling principles, such as the flow of scenes, transitions, and pacing. It can apply cinematic effects, background music, and even text overlays to enhance the overall impact of the movie. There are over 200 templates that a user can choose from to create their movie.
The result is a professionally crafted movie that captures the essence of your experiences, making it easy to share your memories with family, friends, or your online audience.
It also offers a range of real-time filters and effects that can be applied during shooting or editing. These filters add artistic flair to the videos, allowing vloggers to experiment with different moods and styles. Additionally, the AI Vlog Master includes features like background music selection, text overlays, and image stabilisation, further enhancing the overall quality of vlogs.
Using AI to clean up noise in video and audio
The HONOR 90 also has an essential AI noise reduction feature that can significantly reduce unwanted noise in photos and videos, resulting in clearer and more refined visual content.
When capturing images or recording videos in low-light conditions or environments with high noise levels, noise can often degrade the overall quality of the content. However, with AI noise reduction, the HONOR 90 utilises advanced computational photography techniques to tackle this challenge effectively. It works by analysing the captured image or video frame and identifying the noise patterns present. The AI algorithms then intelligently process the content, selectively reducing noise while preserving important details and maintaining overall image or video quality.
The HONOR 90's AI-powered microphone noise reduction feature employs intelligent algorithms to analyse the audio input in real time. It identifies and distinguishes between the desired sound source, such as voices or specific audio elements, and the background noise. By understanding the characteristics of both the desired audio and the noise, the algorithms can apply noise reduction techniques selectively, preserving the important audio while suppressing the unwanted noise.
The result is cleaner, clearer, and more intelligible audio recordings.
A revolutionary 200MP camera system
Diving into one of the standout features of the HONOR 90, the camera setup is nothing short of revolutionary.
The triple camera system comprises a ground-breaking 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera.
The main camera enables users to capture stunning photos with lifelike detail and vibrancy. Each snapshot is an encapsulation of an intricate, high-definition world that you can zoom into without losing clarity or precision. One of the main reasons behind the performance of the 200MP camera is the large sensor size. At 1/1.4", it is 25 per cent larger than its predecessor, enhancing its light-sensing ability by a significant 11 per cent. This has a profound impact on the camera's low-light performance. Regardless of the lighting conditions, the HONOR 90's main camera ensures that your images remain sharp, clear, and vivid.
The HONOR 90's 200MP camera also introduces an impressive Night Mode feature. No more waiting around after pressing the shutter button to capture that perfect night shot. With the HONOR 90, thanks to the HONOR image engine, you can be sure that your nighttime photos will come out well-lit and full of detail.
But it isn't all about megapixels and sensor size. The enhanced Portrait Mode, debuting with the HONOR 90, takes your portrait photography to new heights. The bokeh effects have also seen significant improvement, providing a more natural transition between your subject and the blurred background. Thanks to the combination of powerful hardware and sophisticated optimizations, this camera captures skin textures faithfully with minimal manual effort.
Display
The HONOR 90 is not just designed for a high-quality visual experience with an ultra-clear camera, but it also prioritises user comfort and eye health, making it suitable for long periods of use.
The HONOR 90 has a superb 6.7-inch quad-curved floating Screen, bringing unparalleled resolution and brightness. Its pioneering 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology results in flicker-free visuals, a feature validated by its TÜV Rheinland certification.
This display supports an incredible 1.07 billion colours and covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space, providing a vibrant, lifelike viewing experience. With HDR10+ certification and endorsement from Amazon Prime Video HDR and Netflix HDR, it guarantees top-tier cinematic enjoyment. Moreover, the display's exceptional quality is acknowledged by DXOMARK's Gold Label, a testament to its impressive performance. Its DC dimming feature is an effective solution to eliminating pulse width modulation (PWM), a common cause of eye strain in OLED screens.
Instead of flashing the screen light at high frequencies to control brightness (as is common in most smartphones), DC dimming adjusts the circuit power to control the light output, which reduces flicker and is gentler on the eyes.
It also employs an intelligent light sensor capable of detecting ambient light with high precision. The AI adaptive display feature then dynamically adjusts both the screen brightness and colour temperature based on the surrounding light conditions. This results in a more comfortable viewing experience, especially in low-light or night-time conditions, reducing eye fatigue. All these innovations have rightly earned it the Gold Label from DXOMARK rivalling displays from other high-end smartphones.
At first glance, the HONOR 90 is immediately impressive with its expansive 120Hz LTPO AMOLED Full View Display. The 6.78 inches screen size coupled with a crisp 3200 x 1400 resolution ensures a truly immersive and vibrant viewing experience.
Battery
Its massive 5000mAh battery can sustain up to 19.5 hours of continuous local video streaming on a single charge. And the 66W HONOR SuperCharge Technology charges up the device quickly, promising to get you back up to 45 per cent in just 15 minutes.
Design
What truly sets the HONOR 90 apart is its iconic N Series Classical Dual Ring Design for the camera layout. It's inspired by the dynamic beauty of moon phases and features a 'mirror luna' arrangement for the camera system. The device is a testament to HONOR's commitment to marrying aesthetics with functionality, resulting in a phone that's as pleasant to look at as it is to use.
It is available in four finishes: diamond silver, peacock blue, emerald green, and midnight black.
Verdict
The HONOR 90 makes a compelling argument as an all-around performer especially considering this is a midrange device and you're getting a lot of premium enhancements that you’d only see in a high-end smartphone. It makes a compelling case for being the smartphone of choice for those who prioritise both innovation, practicality, and safety.
The advanced AI features, from vlogging to scene recognition, push the boundaries of what is expected from a mid-range smartphone, and this allows creators to make content the way they want to with rapid efficiency and creativity.
HONOR has guaranteed that this system is practically future-proofed as AI will continue to be the way forward when it comes to content creation and HONOR is one step ahead of the competition in implementing this system.
The 200MP camera captures an astonishing level of detail, placing the device in a league of its own and creating a new gold standard for photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the display is a sight to behold, not just for its vibrant colour reproduction and clarity, but also for its commitment to user's eye safety with its TÜV Rheinland certification and industry-leading 3480 PWM dimming technology.
The combination of these features makes the HONOR 90 truly understands, cater and adapt to the needs of its users, making it a worthy investment for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone experience.