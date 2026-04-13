HONOR 600 Series appears officially, showcasing a striking new bold design

Refined aesthetics meet advanced engineering, as ultra-slim form, premium materials, and next-gen AI capabilities position the HONOR 600 Series as a more flagship-like evolution

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HONOR just released the expected design of HONOR 600 Series and the first thing that stands out is its eye-catching golden finish. These early visuals give us a glimpse at what could be one of HONOR’s most refined designs yet from the Number series. The shade has a lovely gold tone, really elevating the device and giving it a more luxurious feel. So far, the revealed images only show the golden color, however the orange and black colors will be available at launch.

From the images, the design looks clean and modern, with a strong focus on a seamless build. It appears HONOR is using a unibody cold-carving process, meaning the phone is shaped from a single piece, removing visible lines and giving it a smooth, unified look.

The display also stands out. Based on what’s been shown, the HONOR 600 Series is expected to feature a very large corner radius, along with an extremely thin black border measuring around 0.98mm, and if accurate, it could be among the narrowest black bezels on an Android device. The mid-frame features a satin-like matte metal finish, which should improve grip while subtly shifting under different lighting conditions.

According to the details we heard, the device will come with a 7.8mm slim body, measuring 156.0 × 74.7 × 7.8mm and weighing 200g. This design is expected to make the phone comfortable for one-handed use while maintaining a balanced, premium feel.

The back panel reportedly uses an Ultra-Durable Composite Fiber, which preserves the clarity of glass but is lighter and more flexible, offering a warmer feel in hand. It’s still uncertain if these specific features and finishes will remain the same in the final product.

As part of HONOR’s Number Series lineup, the upcoming HONOR 600 Series follows in the footsteps of the successful 400 Series. The HONOR 400 Series saw strong success, mainly because of its impressive camera performance and smart AI editing features. One of the standout additions was the image-to-video feature, which made its debut on the 400 Series and quickly grabbed attention. Now, with the 600 Series on the way, it’s expected that HONOR will take things even further, with upgrades in both camera capabilities and AI tools. There’s also growing expectation that it will deliver a more flagship-like experience, with noticeable improvements in battery life and chipset performance, making it a more powerful all-around device.

From what we see, HONOR 600 Series from HONOR 600 Series could mark a significant design leap for the series, combining sleek aesthetics with high-end materials.