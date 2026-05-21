Have zero experience in AI? Elon Musk is ready to hire you for SpaceXAI

Elon Musk is looking for 'world-class engineers/physicists' at SpaceXAI. Here's how to apply for a role even without prior AI expertise

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 5:48 PM
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If working with Elon Musk has ever been on your bucket list, this could be your shot.

The billionaire entrepreneur and owner of SpaceX recently took to X to announce that he is looking for “world-class engineers/physicists” to join SpaceXAI, and surprisingly, prior experience in artificial intelligence is not mandatory.

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“Smart humans figure it out fast,” Musk wrote in his now-viral post.

Candidates interested in applying have been asked to email ai_eng@spacex.com with around three bullet points highlighting evidence of “exceptional ability”. Musk also hinted that hands-on experience building difficult or highly technical projects could help candidates stand out from the crowd.

“If you’ve made a very complex thing, do useful work, that’s a major plus,” he added.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the post was Musk revealing that he plans to personally review shortlisted applications himself.

“I will be reviewing all emails that pass reasonable sanity checks personally,” the post read.

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The announcement quickly caught fire online, with social media users flooding the replies with jokes, memes, and mock resumes.

One user jokingly commented: “So answer this… if one car traveling at 25 mph gets hit by another, and gets thrown 360 ft, how fast was the other car going?”

Another user shared a tongue-in-cheek résumé that included achievements like owning Dogecoin, eating more than 10 Oreos in one sitting, and being able to “burp the alphabet”.

Despite the humour, Musk’s post has sparked genuine excitement among engineers, developers, and tech enthusiasts eager for a chance to work at one of the world’s most ambitious companies.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products in the UAE? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.

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