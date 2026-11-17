Remember when GTA 6's first trailer was so highly anticipated that fans predicted it would "break the internet"? In December 2023, it almost did. Despite leaking a day early, the official trailer attracted more than 118 million views in just two days.

The hype is hardly surprising. It has been 13 years since Rockstar Games released GTA 5 in 2013. The wait for Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) has been so long that that it has become an internet meme. Social media has been flooded with posts joking, "can't believe we got to have [something] before GTA 6," as users marked major world events that happened before the game's release.

Now, the wait is almost over. UAE gamers are counting down to their return to Vice City, eager to see how Rockstar will build on the world that kept millions of players hooked for more than a decade. From release time in the UAE and pricing to pre-load details and console availability, here’s everything you need to know before launch.

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1. When does GTA 6 release in the UAE?

UAE gamers can start playing GTA 6 on Thursday, November 19. The game will unlock at 12am Gulf Standard Time (GST), allowing players to jump into the new adventure as soon as the release date begins.

2. How much does GTA 6 cost in the UAE?

For gamers who have waited 13 years for the next installment, the price is another major talking point.

How much does the GTA 6 cost? According to the UAE PlayStation Store, GTA 6 is priced at:

Standard Edition: Dh299.16.

Ultimate Edition: Dh373.96.

These are the listed UAE PlayStation Store prices. Xbox pricing and prices offered by retailers may differ.

3. What's included in GTA 6 Standard and Ultimate editions?

The Standard Edition includes the full game, while the Ultimate Edition comes packed with exclusive digital content tied to protagonists Jason and Lucia's story.

Highlights include the iconic '95 Grotti Cheetah sports car, the Shitzu Squalo boat, exclusive weapons, custom clothing, tattoos, garage upgrades, vehicle modification shops and several bonus missions.

For longtime Grand Theft Auto fans, it's a substantial package that is likely to be one of the most popular premium editions Rockstar has ever released.

4. How much storage does GTA 6 need?

PlayStation recommends having at least 212GB of available storage space on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Storage requirements may differ between platforms and could change with updates, so players should check their console’s available space before starting the download.

5. Where can UAE gamers pre-order GTA 6?

Digital pre-orders are available through the PlayStation Store and Xbox's Microsoft Store. Physical editions are also expected to be available through major UAE retailers, including Virgin Megastore, Jumbo Electronics, Geekay and Amazon UAE closer to launch.

6. When can players download GTA 6?

Players don't have to wait until launch day to download GTA 6. Pre-loading began on November 10, giving those who pre-ordered the game time to install it before release.

On PS5, downloads became available at midnight local time, while Xbox pre-loading began globally at 12am GMT (4am UAE time) on November 10. Players who have already pre-ordered should check their console libraries to see whether the download has started or needs to be initiated manually. Pre-loading helps avoid a lengthy download on launch day, but it does not allow players to access the game before November 19.

7. Does the physical GTA 6 edition include a disc?

Gamers expecting to find a traditional game disc inside the physical Standard Edition box may be surprised.

The physical Standard Edition is a code-in-box release, meaning it does not include a disc. Instead, buyers receive a digital download code that must be redeemed through their console account to download the game.

8. What should gamers do before buying GTA 6?

Before buying a download code, players should check that its region is compatible with their console account. Before buying, especially if their PlayStation account is registered outside the UAE. Rockstar advises purchasing from a retailer in the same country or region as the account to avoid activation problems.

9. Which platforms will GTA 6 be available?

GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Meanwhile, Rockstar has not announced a PC version for the November 19 launch. However, gamers are warned against unofficial PC downloads. Netcraft's researchers identified a growing number of fraudulent websites claiming to offer early access, downloads, or beta versions of the game, many of which are designed to distribute malware, steal credentials, or generate ad revenue through scams.

10. Pre-order bonus content

Anyone who pre-orders either edition before launch will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack.

The bonus includes exclusive outfits for Jason and Lucia, a 1955 Vapid Stanier vehicle and a Tropical Pattern Weapon Skin inspired by the neon-soaked aesthetic of the original Vice City.