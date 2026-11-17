Ahead of the debut of "Grand Theft Auto 6" on November 19, here are the key numbers that highlight the violent video game's success since the series was launched in 1997.

480 million

That is the number of Grand Theft Auto games sold so far by its creator Rockstar Games. "GTA 5" alone has sold nearly 235 million units since its 2013 release, according to figures from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, published Monday.

Released for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PCs, the game is the second best-selling video game behind "Minecraft".

17

With the release of "GTA 6", that is the number of stand-alone titles and expansion packs in the series, along with GTA Online.

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3

It took just three days for "GTA 5" to reach $1 billion in sales after its 2013 release, two days less than the movie "Avengers: Endgame". Take-Two says it was the fastest time any entertainment product had taken to reach the billion-dollar mark.

212

"GTA 6" takes up 212 gigabytes (GB) at launch, making it one of the "biggest" video games created. It will need at least 45 minutes and possibly hours to download, depending on a computer's internet speed.

Rockstar Games made the game available for pre-loading this week in a bid to ease the strain on computer servers on launch day.

13

Fans have waited 13 years since the release of "GTA V" for the latest installment in the series. "GTA 6" was initially scheduled for late 2025 but was delayed twice, with Rockstar saying it needed extra time "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect".

6

The number of playable female characters in all the GTA games since 1997, before the introduction of Lucia Caminos in "GTA 6".

90

The number of videos showing development phases for "GTA 6" that were stolen and put online in 2022.

4,000

The number of articles written about the Grand Theft Auto game up to 2009, according to Guinness World Records, which called it the world's most controversial video game franchise.

75

The fictional "GTA 5" city of Los Santos and its suburbs is made up of 75 square kilometers (29 square miles) of territory, according to its official map.

For "GTA 6", Rockstar has promised a map twice as big to encompass Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, reportedly based on Florida.

861

The number of actors used to dub voices in the "GTA 4" game, according to the 2009 Guinness World Records book. Participants included Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, actor Samuel L. Jackson and the rapper and actor Ice-T.