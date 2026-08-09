GTA 6 extended look is coming to Netflix: UAE time and how to watch

Rockstar Games is giving players their next major look at Grand Theft Auto VI later this month and Netflix subscribers will see it before everyone else.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm ET as part of what Netflix describes as a first-of-its-kind partnership with Rockstar. For viewers in the UAE, that translates to 11pm GST on August 27.

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The presentation will initially require a Netflix subscription, but the exclusivity window is short. Rockstar says the same extended look will arrive on its official YouTube channel and GTA 6 website at 9pm ET, 5am UAE time on Friday, August 28.

What exactly Rockstar plans to show remains the bigger mystery. The company has not confirmed the presentation’s runtime or described it as a gameplay deep dive, so reports referring to it as “Trailer 3” or a confirmed gameplay reveal are getting ahead of the official announcement. Netflix simply describes it as an extended look at “the next evolution” of Grand Theft Auto.

It should nevertheless be the most substantial GTA 6 update since Rockstar’s second trailer, with the game now just months away from release.

GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar describes the story as following Jason and Lucia after an easy score goes wrong, drawing the pair into a wider conspiracy across the state of Leonida.

Pre-orders are already open, with the Standard Edition priced at $79.99 in the US and an Ultimate Edition at $99.99. Rockstar has not announced a PC release.

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