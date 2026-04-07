Google’s new AI dictation app works without internet

Google has entered the growing AI transcription space with a new app called Google AI Edge Eloquent, and its biggest feature might be what it doesn’t need: an internet connection.

Launched on iOS, the app focuses on offline-first speech-to-text, allowing users to dictate naturally and get polished, ready-to-use text in seconds.

Once downloaded, the app uses on-device AI models to process speech locally. These models are based on Google’s Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) system.

On the app, you get live transcription as you speak, and it automatically removes filler words like “um” and “ah”. Unlike traditional dictation tools that capture every stumble, Eloquent aims to interpret what you meant to say, not just what you said.

There's also smart editing that cleans up sentences in real time, but after our test, it isn't highly accurate; the tool had trouble differentiating between "talk" and "dock".

Beyond transcription, the app includes built-in tools to transform your text instantly. Users can choose options like 'Key Points', 'Formal', and 'Short / Long'.

One of the standout features is its offline capability. With local-only processing enabled, everything happens on your device. However, users can switch on cloud mode to tap into more advanced models powered by Gemini for deeper text cleanup and refinement. The app also offers customisation features to improve accuracy over time.

While the app is currently iOS-only, an Android version is expected soon.