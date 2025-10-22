  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB clear.png29.1°C

Google says it has developed landmark quantum computing algorithm

The algorithm is also verifiable with other quantum computers or through experiments. Verifiable data means that it can lead to practical applications

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 9:27 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

Google said it has developed a computer algorithm that points the way to practical applications for quantum computing and will be able to generate unique data for use with artificial intelligence.

The new algorithm called Quantum Echoes, which runs on the company's quantum chip, is 13,000 times faster than the most sophisticated classical computing algorithm on supercomputers, Google said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

From Abu Dhabi to Krabi: a journey across cultures

thumb-image

Does joy feel out of reach? There’s a word for that

thumb-image

Virginia Giuffre shines light on Epstein ordeal in new memoir

thumb-image

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

thumb-image

Drone attack hits Sudan's Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening, witnesses say

 

In the future, the Quantum Echoes algorithm may be able to help measure molecular structure in molecules which could aid in drug discovery and help material science through identifying new types of materials, company executives told a media briefing last week.

Alphabet's Google is among several major tech firms including Amazon and Microsoft investing in quantum computing - which promises to speed up computing and solve problems out of reach for today's machines.

Last year, Google unveiled its quantum chip, Willow, that the company said is able to overcome a crucial problem with "qubits", the building blocks of quantum computing.

The development of the algorithm was roughly equivalent in significance to the chip, the executives said.

The algorithm is also verifiable with other quantum computers or through experiments. Verifiable data means that it can lead to practical applications.

"If I can't tell you the data is correct, if I can't prove to you the data is correct, how can I do anything with it?" Google staff research scientist Tom O'Brien said.

For artificial intelligence, Google's engineers hope to be able to use the algorithm to help create new data sets for uses in areas such as life sciences where good data sets do not exist to train AI models with.

Google published details about the Quantum Echoes algorithm in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday.