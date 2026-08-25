Google Pixel 11: Why charge more for slower silicon and less RAM?

The Pixel 11 line went on sale on 20 August, eight days after Google announced it. On paper, it should be an easy sell: better cameras, brighter screens, seven years of updates and the “raw Android” experience that has kept fans loyal for years. Then you look at what Google is asking in return.

Every model costs $100 more than the phone it replaces. The Pro and Pro XL lose 4GB of memory. The new Tensor G6 sits behind every rival flagship chip, including Apple’s and Qualcomm’s, and it lags most in graphics, something gamers will notice. In the UAE, there is a fourth problem, because Google still does not officially sell the Pixel here.

The Good

•Pixelsnap magnets and 25W wireless charging across the lineup

•Storage starts at 256GB across the lineup

•Seven years of OS and security updates

The Bad

•$100 rise on entry prices compared to last year’s models

•The Pro and Pro XL now start at 12GB of RAM, down from 16GB

•Tensor G6 trails rival flagship chips, worst in graphics

Where the extra $100 goes

The price rise isn’t as straightforward as it looks, and in some cases it’s better described as removing the cheaper option. The Pixel 11 now starts at 256GB of storage, and that is the same $899 the Pixel 10 charged for 256GB last year, so on like-for-like terms nothing has gone up at all. It’s a different case for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which also got a $100 price bump with no storage gains and a RAM drop. The ongoing global RAM shortage is part of the equation, but the base RAM drop is still disappointing to fans.

Google would say benchmarks miss the point. The Tensor was never built to win them, and it lags a long way behind Apple’s and Qualcomm’s chips when you run them. What it is tuned for is photography computation and on-device AI, and there Google has a case.

Google is a software company that happens to make phones. Samsung’s Galaxy AI runs on its models, and so does Apple’s rebuilt Siri. When both your biggest rivals build their AI on your work, a lost benchmark is easy to live with. Paying more for the phone that lost it is harder.

Announced: 12 August 2026

On sale: 20 August 2026, Google Store markets

UAE availability: No official launch, import or third-party resellers only

Launch price

Pixel 11 starting from $899

Pixel 11 Pro starting from $1,099

Pixel 11 Pro XL starting from $1,299

Pixel 11 Pro Fold starting from $1,899

Chip Tensor G6

Memory Pixel 11: 12GB

Pixel 11 Pro: 12GB or 16GB

Pixel 11 Pro XL: 12GB or 16GB

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: 16GB

Storage 256GB to 1TB, though the Pixel 11 stops at 512GB

Colours Pixel 11: Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, Obsidian

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL: Canyon, Fog, Olive, Obsidian

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Obsidian, Olive

The upgrades are real, just quiet

The screens are the clearest win. The Pixel 11 reaches 3,000 nits, while the Pixel 11 Pro models reach 3,600 nits, the brightest Google has shipped. Every model gets a new main sensor and a camera bar 40 per cent thinner than last year’s. All of them now charge wirelessly at 25W with Pixelsnap magnets on the back, which finally brings Pixel in line with the magnetic accessories iPhone owners have had for years.

The Pro Fold is where the engineering went. It folds down to 10.1mm and weighs 239g, around 10 per cent lighter than last year’s, and it keeps the IP68 rating Google was first to achieve on a foldable. It still lags behind Samsung, whose Z Fold8 is 201g and 9.7mm folded, but it’s the only one in the current Pixel lineup that feels like a new product rather than a refresh.

Owning a Pixel in the UAE

Despite a dedicated fan base, Google doesn’t list the UAE as a Google Store market, so every Pixel 11 in the country has been unofficially imported and often resold by small shops or online stores. This pushes the price even higher and means there is no local warranty. Google’s own warranty may still apply, but sending a phone abroad for repairs or a replacement isn’t something most people will bother with.

Without proper warranty and repair channels, your only real option is an independent shop, where quality control may be lacking, and original parts are hard to come by. Pixel users in the UAE have dealt with this for years, and the Pixel 11 lineup doesn’t change it: you can get a Google Pixel 11, but the fun stops when it needs servicing.So is it worth importing?

Buy it if

•You want Google’s AI on Google’s hardware

•You trust the seller and don’t mind the warranty gap

•You want Android updates before anyone else, right up to 2033

Avoid it if

•You play demanding games, where the Tensor G6 struggles most

•You keep your phones longer and need a reliable service option

•You want every Pixel AI feature, since some never reach this region

The Pixel 11 is a good phone, but it’s sold on a bad argument. Google wants more money for silicon that keeps falling further behind, and asks you to accept it because the software makes up the difference. For a lot of people, it does, but rivals now ship comparable software on faster hardware.

All in all, this year’s Pixel lineup is not remarkable, but if you want one, the base Pixel 11 is the best choice. At the same storage, it costs no more than last year’s; it keeps its 12GB of memory and runs the same chip as the Pro models. Skip the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which offers less for more and feels like it moved backwards.

So is it worth importing?

Buy it if

•You want Google’s AI on Google’s hardware

•You trust the seller and don’t mind the warranty gap

•You want Android updates before anyone else, right up to 2033

Avoid it if

•You play demanding games, where the Tensor G6 struggles most

•You keep your phones longer and need a reliable service option

•You want every Pixel AI feature, since some never reach this region

The Pixel 11 is a good phone, but it’s sold on a bad argument. Google wants more money for silicon that keeps falling further behind, and asks you to accept it because the software makes up the difference. For a lot of people, it does, but rivals now ship comparable software on faster hardware.

All in all, this year’s Pixel lineup is not remarkable, but if you want one, the base Pixel 11 is the best choice. At the same storage, it costs no more than last year’s; it keeps its 12GB of memory and runs the same chip as the Pro models. Skip the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which offers less for more and feels like it moved backwards.