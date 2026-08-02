Google Pixel 11 release: Will the new phones launch in the UAE?

Google’s next flagship phones are almost here. The company will unveil the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event in New York on August 12, with pre-orders opening on the same day.

Leaks point to another four-device line-up: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, larger Pixel 11 Pro XL and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google has already shown part of the new design, including the familiar horizontal camera bar and a mysterious colour-changing light built into it.

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The light is widely expected to power a notification system referred to in Android testing as Pixel Glow, although Google has not confirmed its purpose. It could alert users to calls, messages or Gemini activity while the phone is lying face down.

Inside, all four phones are tipped to use Google’s new Tensor G6 processor and Titan M3 security chip. Recent reports suggest the Pixel 11 will start with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, while some entry-level Pro configurations may also drop from 16GB to 12GB.

The Pixel 11 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and 4,985mAh battery. The Pro XL could increase that to 5,115mAh, while the Fold is listed with a 4,750mAh battery. The Pro models are likely to retain triple rear cameras, but the standard Pixel 11 may return to a dual-camera system after the Pixel 10 introduced a telephoto lens.

Prices could rise as well, thanks to what everyone's calling the RAMageddon. US leaks place the Pixel 11 at $899, the Pixel 11 Pro at $1,099, the Pro XL at $1,299 and the Pro Fold at $1,899. These figures remain unofficial, and some early Amazon listings contained inconsistencies, so final specifications remain unconfirmed.

Will the Pixel 11 launch in the UAE?

Google has not announced an official UAE release. The country is not currently listed as a supported Google Store hardware market, meaning local buyers may once again have to rely on imported international models sold through third-party retailers.

And that could mean limited Google warranty support and regional restrictions on several features.

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