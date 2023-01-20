UAE

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions

By Reuters

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 2:38 PM

Last updated: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 3:02 PM

Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters.

The cuts mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said.

