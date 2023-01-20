Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers

Property market sales reached Dh82.11 billion during the fourth quarter as compared to Dh69.42 billion in the previous quarter, reflecting an increase of 18.3 per cent
Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters.
The cuts mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp said it would lay off 10,000 workers.
The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.
The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said.
This year the event will discuss key global challenges, including food security, energy, health, supply-chain resilience and infrastructure
The UAE, the minister said, wants to be the bridge to the private sector, driving new trade deals, partnerships, FDI, and talent migration, and helping to connect the world’s fastest-growing economies
The agreements were signed during a high-level meeting between Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and president, on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting
Females play a vital role in the emirate’s property sector’s growth with 33,419 sales transactions
The project is Ellington Properties’ first residential development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); Upper House by Ellington will be developed in partnership with renowned international architect BSBG
Both firms fined for their repeated failure to submit AML returns to the DFSA by the set deadlines