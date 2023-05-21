Google Maps' new feature to help find wheelchair-accessible places

The app has wheelchair accessibility information for more than 15 million places around the world

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 10:05 PM

Google Maps on Sunday announced the launch of a new feature that helps its users to know if a place has wheelchair accessibility.

The feature was announced to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 21. The feature will help 130 million wheelchair users worldwide.

People can now turn on an “Accessible Places” feature to have wheelchair accessibility information more prominently displayed in Google Maps. When Accessible Places is switched on, a wheelchair icon will indicate an accessible entrance and you’ll be able to see if a place has accessible seating, restrooms or parking. If it’s confirmed that a place does not have an accessible entrance, the maps show that information as well.

Today, Google Maps has wheelchair accessibility information for more than 15 million places around the world. That number has more than doubled since 2017 thanks to the dedication of more than 120 million Local Guides and others who’ve responded to our call to share accessibility information. In total, this community has contributed more than 500 million wheelchair accessibility updates to Google Maps. Store owners have also helped, using Google My Business to add accessibility information for their business profiles to help users needing stair-free access find them on Google Maps and Search.

With this feature “rollout”, it’s easier to find and contribute wheelchair accessibility information to Google Maps. That benefits everyone, from those of us using wheelchairs and parents pushing strollers to older adults with tired legs and people hauling heavy items.

To get wheelchair accessibility information more prominently displayed in Google Maps, users should update the app to the latest version, go to Settings, select “Accessibility,” and turn on “Accessible Places.” The feature is available on both Android and iOS.

Google Maps claimed that the launch is a milestone in its journey to build a better, more helpful map for everyone, which includes recent efforts to help people find accessible places, transit routes and walking directions.

The Accessible Places feature is starting to rollout for Google Maps users in Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, with support for additional countries on the way.