Google Maps could soon order food for you using AI

Google Maps may soon do more than help you find a restaurant; it could also order your meal.

According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, unreleased code within a recent Google Maps beta points to a feature labelled "Ask Maps to order food." While the functionality has not been officially announced by Google, the discovery suggests the company is exploring deeper integration between Google Maps and its Gemini AI assistant.

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It's important to note that APK teardowns reveal features under development, not confirmed product launches. Google may change or even abandon the feature before it reaches users.

The feature appears to fit Google's broader push towards agentic AI — AI systems capable of carrying out tasks on a user's behalf rather than simply answering questions. Earlier this year, Google showcased similar capabilities across Search, Gemini and Android during its annual Google I/O developer conference, highlighting AI that can make bookings, complete online tasks and assist with everyday planning.

According to the leaked information, payment approval would still require user confirmation, adding an extra layer of security before any purchase is completed.

Google has not confirmed when, or if, the feature will launch. Some reports speculate that early testing could begin in the US before expanding to other regions, but there is currently no official timeline or indication of UAE availability.

The discovery also raises familiar questions around privacy, security and subscriptions. If Google eventually introduces more advanced AI actions inside Maps, some capabilities could potentially be tied to its Gemini Advanced or Google AI subscription offerings, although there is no evidence that this particular feature will require a paid plan.

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