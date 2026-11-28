Google said on Saturday it had halted construction of a data centre in Belgium after local authorities ruled it lacked proper planning permission.

"We have halted works consistent with the direction from local authorities and pending additional guidance," a Google spokesperson told AFP. "We have operated in Belgium for over 15 years and remain committed to complying with local laws."

Belgian authorities said on Friday they had told the US tech giant to stop work at the 50-hectare site, a former mining area located in the south near Charleroi, because Google did not have planning permission.

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Nicolas Yernaux, spokesman for the Wallonia regional authorities, had said the work being done constituted "a major offence — the illegal construction of a building covering three hectares".

The mammoth project has been locked in legal litigation for months after Google applied to amend the terms of its planning permission.

The application sought to allow a cooling system for the facilities using water drawn from the nearby River Sambre, whereas the initial project had envisaged air cooling, Belgian media reported.

The move stirred local opposition as severe droughts since spring exacerbated fears about tapping the river, and regional officials refused the application over the summer.

Google has challenged that decision in court and a hearing is scheduled for January.

The legal row over the Belgian data centre is the latest confronting Google in Europe as tech giants push to build data centres to support the artificial intelligence boom.