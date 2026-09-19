Google's Gemini AI carried out cyberattacks, guessed passwords

In July, two OpenAI models escaped the closed environment they were meant to stay in, got onto the internet on their own and broke into the internal systems AI platform Hugging Face

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 3:18 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Google's consumer AI model Gemini hacked multiple systems through guessing login credentials, the company told AFP on Friday, the latest case of rogue AI cybersecurity transgressions, which have generated safety concerns.

The hacks, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, took place in May and were discovered by Google in July.

Recommended For You

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

 

"In a standard evaluation, the model found public information online and guessed credentials to access websites it thought were part of the test," Heather Adkins, Google's vice president of security engineering, told AFP in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In all three of these instances, the model stopped," Adkins added, without specifying which organisations were breached.

"We ensured the three entities were made aware, and we worked with our training partner on the changes they've now made to their testing processes."

In July, two OpenAI models escaped the closed environment they were meant to stay in, got onto the internet on their own and broke into the internal systems AI platform Hugging Face.

The incident fed worries that AI giants cannot keep their own models under control, as similar episodes have been reported at Anthropic and China's Moonshot AI.

"These events highlight the importance of training powerful AI models to act responsibly," Adkins emphasised.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices hold steady in Dubai as 21K trades at Dh400 per gram

2

Dubai gold prices gain Dh6 per gram as Fed raises interest rates

3

India's NSE allots shares worth $703 million to anchor investors; LIC top bidder

4

Chinese investors rush into US stocks as Beijing opens wider path overseas

5

Dubai developer Emaar's board approves Dh4.4 billion special dividend for shareholders