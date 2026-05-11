Google Fitbit Air UAE availability: What we know so far

Google is expanding its wearable lineup with the launch of Fitbit Air, a lightweight and affordable fitness tracker designed for users who find traditional smartwatches too bulky or distracting.

Priced at $99.99, Fitbit Air focuses heavily on comfort, simplicity, and long-term health tracking, while also acting as a gateway to Google’s growing AI-powered health ecosystem.

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A screenless design

Fitbit Air skips the display entirely. Instead, the tracker uses a small “pebble” design that sits discreetly on the wrist and quietly collects health data in the background. Users can then access their insights through the Google Health app on their smartphone. This could give serious competiton of the popular Whoop.

Despite its tiny size, Fitbit Air packs in several advanced features, including:

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Heart rhythm tracking with Afib alerts

SpO2 monitoring

Sleep stage tracking

Heart rate variability analysis

Google, in its blog, says the wearable was designed to be comfortable enough for all-day and all-night use, especially for users who prioritise sleep tracking.

Battery life is also a major highlight, with Fitbit Air offering up to one week of usage on a single charge. Fast charging support adds a full day of battery in just five minutes.

AI-powered health coaching, custom bands

The device is deeply integrated with Google Health Coach, allowing users to receive personalised wellness insights and workout recommendations.

Activity tracking happens automatically, while workouts can also be manually logged through the app. Google says the AI system improves over time by learning a user’s habits and routines.

Fitbit Air also leans into style with interchangeable bands, including performance-focused and fashion-oriented designs.

A special edition created in collaboration with Stephen Curry features a unique rye brown and orange design aimed at athletes and active users.

Will Fitbit Air launch in the UAE?

At the moment, Google has only confirmed US availability, with the standard Fitbit Air launching on May 26.

The company has not officially announced UAE pricing or regional availability yet. However, given Google’s growing wearable presence in the region through Pixel and Fitbit products, a Middle East launch would not be surprising later this year.

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