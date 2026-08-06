Google Assistant is being discontinued: What Android users need to know

Google has begun informing users that it will start removing access to its long-running Google Assistant on September 4, 2026 after almost a decade on Android. The change will roll out gradually and could take several weeks to reach every eligible device. Once removed, users will no longer be able to switch back from Gemini to Google Assistant.

The shutdown affects Android phones and tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, connected headphones and earbuds, and vehicles using Android Auto through a paired smartphone. Cars equipped with Google built-in will continue supporting Assistant beyond September 4, while Google Home speakers, smart displays and Google TV devices are not included in this phase of the shutdown.

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Google Assistant launched in 2016 as the company’s answer to Apple’s Siri and Amazon Alexa. Google announced in March 2025 that it would replace the service with Gemini, arguing that generative AI could provide more conversational, personalised and context-aware assistance.

Gemini now handles many familiar Assistant tasks, including setting timers, playing music and completing actions from the lock screen. It also offers newer features such as Gemini Live conversations and Deep Research.

What does this mean for UAE users?

Gemini’s Android app and mobile-assistant experience are officially available in the UAE. Compatible Android users in the country should therefore expect Gemini to become their only Google assistant once the September transition reaches their device.

Google has not identified an exact date for every phone brand or country. September 4 marks the start of the shutdown rather than the moment Assistant disappears from every device worldwide.

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