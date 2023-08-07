Google asks employees to sleep at office campus for $99/night

There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth: Samar
As the world makes the transition back to working from office after the Covid-19 pandemic, workplaces are now getting creative in incentivising employees' return. Google is not far behind as it attempts to make the shift back to campus a comfortable one.
Local media reports have said that the tech giant is offering a discounted hotel stay for $99/night (nearly Dh364) at a newer campus at Mountain View, California.
The tech firm had started calling employees back after the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end. However, they received pushback from employees who said that commuting took too much time and was expensive. Employees also said they were more productive at home, which could be backed by the company's record profits.
The hotel stay offered by Google will not be covered by the company as it had also cut travel costs earlier.
Employees have reportedly said on an internal discussion forum that the hotel will provide a lot more amenities for a lower price. However, several others have rejected the idea, speculating that this could be a move to reduce vacancies in the company's hotel.
ALSO READ:
There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth: Samar
As the economy heads into 2024, a more favourable oil output quota for the UAE will mean that oil GDP becomes supportive to economic growth once more
The venture will focus on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft
According to the agency, the cut can be "extended or extended and deepened"
The emirate has several free zones, each with its own authority responsible for governing and regulating activities within the zone distinct from those in the mainland
S&P Global PMI reading indicated a sharp improvement in the health of the sector, supported by a marked expansion in output
The offer provides a unique opportunity to generate value by bringing together key real estate and hospitality assets, says minister
The operator's cooperation with Vodafone is awaiting regulatory approvals in countries where the British company operates