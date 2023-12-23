UAE

Google announces major security update for chrome

It also announced an upcoming feature for tab groups

By ANI

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 9:29 PM

Google has been trying its best to up its security game. Speaking of the latest development, the company's Safety Check feature for Chrome, which, among other things, checks the internet to see if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, will now "run automatically in the background" on desktop.

As per The Verge, the constant checks could mean that users are alerted about a password that they should change sooner than they would have before.

Safety Check also watches for bad extensions or site permissions users need to look at, and they can act on Safety Check alerts from Chrome's three-dot menu. In addition, Google in a blog post said that Safety Check can revoke a site's permissions if users haven't visited it in a while.

Google also announced an upcoming feature for Chrome's tab groups, also on desktop: Chrome will let users save tab groups so that users can use those groups across devices, which might be handy when moving between a PC at home and a laptop when travelling.

As per Google, this feature will roll out "over the next few weeks."

The automatic Safety Check feature is rolling out now to Chrome desktop users globally.

