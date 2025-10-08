Gitex Global 2025: Dubai hosts world's largest tech and startup event

Dubai’s flagship technology showcase, Gitex Global, returns for its 45th edition from October 13–17, 2025, reaffirming the city’s position as a global powerhouse of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

What began in 1981 as a modest exhibition with 46 participants and 3,000 visitors has evolved into the world’s largest technology and startup event, drawing together the global tech community at a scale never seen before in the region.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Gitex Global 2025 will span two iconic venues — Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour — bringing under one banner more than 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from over 180 countries.

The event’s growth mirrors Dubai’s own four-decade metamorphosis from a trading port into one of the world’s most connected and innovation-driven economies.

The 2025 edition will feature 16 conference tracks, 10 stages, and over 500 international speakers, including AI scientists, robotics pioneers, cybersecurity chiefs, venture capitalists, and government leaders.

Discussions will delve into artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, sustainable tech, green data centres, and mobility, reflecting the key forces shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Future-critical sectors, including data centres, biotech, quantum, and robotics, are where AI ingenuity is converging with humanity’s most pressing challenges,” said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of DWTC.

"Gitex Global 2025 gives new impetus to these transformative technologies while continuing to be the harbinger of innovation-led progress across industries and global economies.”

The world’s largest tech companies — Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Dell, AMD, and Alibaba Cloud — will unveil breakthroughs in cloud computing, AI, and infrastructure, while emerging disruptors like Cerebras, Datadog, Tenstorrent, and Qualcomm join the lineup with next-generation computing innovations. The spotlight this year falls on physical AI and semiconductor innovation, as nations compete to strengthen technological sovereignty and computational power.

A key anchor of the event, Digital Dubai’s Government Pavilion, will showcase cutting-edge AI-driven governance models, smart city services, and digital integration initiatives. Featuring 50 government and private sector entities, it will highlight how digital transformation continues to enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness and citizen experience. From paperless services and predictive analytics to blockchain-powered urban management, the pavilion reflects Dubai’s vision to build the world’s most agile digital government.

The timing of this year’s edition is especially significant. The global AI market is projected to hit $4.8 trillion by 2033, according to Unctad, while worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $5 trillion in 2025, led by AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data management. Against this backdrop, Gitex has become an indispensable platform for the technologies, partnerships, and policy frameworks defining the next decade of innovation.

A major draw will again be Expand North Star, held at Dubai Harbour and curated by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. Recognised as the world’s largest startup and investor gathering, it connects founders and funds from over 100 countries, facilitating billions in potential deal flows across frontier sectors — from fintech, healthtech, and spacetech to climate tech and deeptech. This dynamic ecosystem underscores Dubai’s emergence as a top-five global startup capital, with venture funding in the Mena region surpassing $4 billion in 2024, according to MAGNiTT data.

Gitex’s influence has extended far beyond the exhibition halls, catalysing the UAE’s innovation landscape. Over the years, it has inspired the creation of strategic institutions such as the Dubai Future Foundation, Hub71, in5 Innovation Centres, DIFC FinTech Hive, and Dtec, all of which have collectively nurtured thousands of startups, innovators, and future-ready talents. Together, they represent a national ecosystem driving digital diversification and economic resilience.

For global enterprises and governments, Gitex serves as a crossroads between East and West, where policy meets technology and investment fuels transformation. As Dubai cements its role as a global testbed for emerging technologies — from autonomous mobility and green energy to metaverse applications and AI regulation — Gitex remains the ultimate showcase of what’s next in the digital age.

Its 45-year legacy tells a remarkable story: from an event that once introduced personal computers to the Middle East to one that now shapes the frontiers of quantum and AI, Gitex Global has grown in step with Dubai’s own digital destiny.