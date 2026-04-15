Google Gemini's Personal Intelligence is now available for UAE users, but there's a catch

Google announced on April 14 the launch of Personal Intelligence for users across the Arab World, bringing advanced AI personalisation capabilities to the Gemini app that securely connect information from Gmail, Google Photos, and other Google services.

What exactly is the new feature about and how does it make your life better? Let's break it down:

What is Personal Intelligence?

Personal Intelligence in Gemini enables the AI assistant to access and reason across multiple data sources to provide uniquely tailored responses. The feature, which launched in the US earlier in 2026, has two core strengths: reasoning across complex information sources and retrieving specific details from emails, photos, or videos to answer user questions.

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The capability allows Gemini to perform tasks like suggesting personalised book recommendations, creating customised travel itineraries, or answering questions by drawing on a user's previous experiences and interests stored across connected Google apps.

Are there privacy concerns?

Google designed Personal Intelligence with privacy as a central consideration. The feature is disabled by default, requiring users to manually opt-in and choose exactly which apps to connect. Users maintain complete control and can disconnect apps or disable the feature entirely at any time.

When enabled, Gemini accesses data only to answer specific requests and perform tasks. Because the information already exists within Google's secure ecosystem, users don't need to send sensitive data to external services for personalisation.

Additionally, Gemini provides transparency by referencing or explaining the information sources it used from connected apps, allowing users to verify the basis for responses.

How to enable Personal Intelligence?

Users must manually activate Personal Intelligence by following three steps:

Open the Gemini app and tap Settings Tap Personal Intelligence Select Connected Apps (such as Gmail, Google Photos, etc.)

Now, here's the catch: Personal Intelligence is available to only Arab World users subscribed to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra plans. However, Google plans to extend the feature to free users in the coming weeks.