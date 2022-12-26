GeForce RTX 30 Series: The ultimate gaming and education experience
Although gamers, content creators, freelancers, and students all have varying characteristics, qualities and needs, one thing remains common between them - the need for a reliable and powerful laptop, that handles heavy workloads without any letdowns.
We've all been there, racing to complete an important project, draft a content piece or finalise an assignment, then suddenly the laptop freezes, resulting in the loss of the entire work.
For gamers, facing issues of stutters, dealing with lower FPS against opponents, and having unrealistic image quality, are all common occurrences. With the world’s most powerful Lenovo laptops in the markets powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, gamers will no longer need to face these unfortunate incidents. The gaming line can handle all difficult situations, without any letdowns.
NVIDIA powers the world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators, all made possible by award-winning GeForce RTX GPUs. Lenovo's GeForce RTX laptops are the ultimate powerhouses with the fastest performance and most realistic graphics.
If you are shopping for a laptop, it is essential to ensure that you don't place too much importance on the price tag. If you don't get what you need the first time around, underspending can end up costing you more in the long run. Besides the price tag, shoppers for new laptops should also consider the features, performance, and technologies the laptop offers.
The Ultimate Savings
Shoppers for a new laptop should ensure that they invest in a laptop with a GeForce RTX GPU. Some benefits GeForce RTX GPUs deliver to gamers include hyper-realistic visuals with high-resolution details and 'ray tracing' technology, the highest FPS for competitive gaming, reduced latency with Reflex Technology, and further reductions to stutter. The features maximise gaming performance and improve overall image quality using DLSS technology. From a creator's perspective, NVIDIA Studio Ready laptops with GeForce RTX GPUs help creators work faster and smarter as the devices are purposely designed with specs optimised for their apps and workflows. Additional features include NVIDIA Broadcast, and RTX voice for streamers, among others.
Up Your Creative Game
NVIDIA Studio Lenovo laptops are specially designed for creators. The laptops use Artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce tedious tasks, boost performance, supercharge apps, and offer more time for users to do what they love. Whether you're editing videos, streaming, gaming, or doing homework, studio laptops elevate everything you do. You can learn more by clicking HERE.
Stronger Performance with MAX-Q Technologies
With Max-Q technology, every aspect of the laptop has been optimised for power, performance, and quiet operation - all boosting efficiency. These features translate into laptops being thinner, lighter, faster, quieter, and with much longer battery life, making them ideal for students on the go.
The Future of Laptops
Engineered to deliver devastation in and out of the arena, the Legion 5 Pro NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics to dish out high-resolution gaming. The world's first 16" QHD gaming laptop with up to 165Hz refresh sets up a 'winning zone' that gives you an extra edge and ups your peripheral vision. Combined with Nahimic 3D audio that pinpoints footsteps in space, users will be able to see and hear any scrub headed over before even reaching the firing zone.
Performance Multipliers
DLSS - The 'adrenaline shot' to gamer's frame rates. The revolutionary breakthrough boosts gamers' performance or FPS by up to 2x without compromising the image quality - all using AI. Click HERE if you'd like to learn more.
Dynamic Boost - Boosting performance by up to 16 per cent using AI.
Accelerated Creators Apps - Enabling creators to produce content faster and smarter with over 70+ AI-powered creator apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, Lightroom, Davinci, and more.
AI Powering Video Conferencing - Background noise and echo removals, background removals, and more features facilitating streamers or students with their online classes. Click HERE to learn more.
NVIDIA Reflex - Deliver the lowest latency and best responsiveness for the ultimate competitive advantage. Built to optimise and measure system latency, Reflex provides faster target acquisition, quicker reaction times, and the best aim precision for competitive games.
Unmatched Offers with Sharaf DG
With a GeForce RTX laptop, users can experience the best and the most reliable features for studies, creating, and high-performance gaming. As the device is multi-purpose, users won't need to invest in multiple devices for gaming, educational tasks, and creating content. This holiday season, gift yourself or your family a well-deserved laptop upgrade and save up to Dh1,400 on your new GeForce RTX 30 series Lenovo gaming laptop by purchasing the laptops from Sharaf DG until December 30. Purchase today using the link HERE.