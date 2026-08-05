Galaxy Z Fold8 demand helps Samsung set an all-time sales record

Samsung’s latest foldable phones have delivered the strongest pre-order performance of any Galaxy smartphone line in the company’s home market.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 recorded a combined 1.44 million pre-orders in South Korea between July 28 and August 3. Samsung has confirmed that the seven-day total represents a new domestic pre-order record for the Galaxy brand.

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That distinction is important: the figure covers all three new foldables and applies only to South Korea, rather than worldwide sales of the Galaxy Z Fold8 alone.

The result surpasses the 1.38 million pre-orders secured by the Galaxy Note10 series in 2019. It also moves ahead of the Galaxy S26 series’ 1.35 million and the 1.04 million generated by last year’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7. The new foldables were ordered at an average rate of approximately 140 devices per minute.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 was the clear standout, accounting for around 70 per cent of the total. Samsung attributed that demand partly to its redesigned form factor and wider 4:3-style display proportions, which make the device better suited to videos, reading and other content.

Samsung’s new model is also its lightest Fold yet at 201g. It combines a 7.6-inch main display with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a larger 4,800mAh battery.

The numbers also suggest Samsung may be attracting people who previously avoided foldables. Among SK Telecom customers who placed pre-orders, 62 per cent were moving from a conventional slab-style phone, up 10 percentage points from the previous generation.

For UAE buyers, Samsung Gulf has already opened orders for the new line-up, with Fold8 pre-order shipments listed as beginning from August 4. However, Samsung has not published equivalent UAE pre-order figures, so it remains unclear whether the record demand is being repeated locally.

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