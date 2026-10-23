Future travel starts now: 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day kicks off

The event brings together more than 2,000 international guests to explore advances in AI, intelligent mobility and hybrid technology through interactive showcases and real-world driving experiences

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The 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day officially opened on October 20 in Wuhu, Anhui Province. The Group’s Global Innovation Conference, the flagship launch event, was held in the morning at the R&D Center, bringing together more than 2,000 international guests, media representatives and users to explore key technological achievements, the product lineup and future plans for intelligent mobility.

Technology in full view: A vision of the future

At the conference, Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., reflected on the company’s more than 30 years of innovation and shared his outlook on future industry trends. “With AI, we are redefining not only the automobile, but also the enterprise and the entire industrial ecosystem. In the future, cars will become smarter companions that understand you better, providing a space for greater possibilities in intelligent mobility.”

Gao Xinhua, chief technology officer, delivered a keynote speech on the Group’s technological foundations for the intelligent era. “Chery’s vision for technology can be summed up in one sentence: Creating greater value for human freedom,” Tongyue stated.

The conference showcased the Group’s cutting-edge technology portfolio, from the Sky Dome supercomputing center and Star Sea big data platform to V2G vehicle-to-grid technology and integrated solar-storage-charging solutions. It also highlighted advances in AI foundation models and world models, alongside the real-world application of physical AI in areas such as Robotaxi and AiMOGA Robotics. Together, these innovations contribute to an intelligent technology ecosystem spanning mobility, energy and everyday life, powered by AI, enabled by data and coordinated across multiple domains. Meanwhile, the R&D Center hosted technology exhibitions and hands-on experience zones, with access arranged in phases for different groups, giving participants the opportunity to engage directly with cutting-edge technologies.

When technology meets travel, experience comes first

Within this landscape of innovation, Jetour focuses on user needs, translating its technological foundations into tangible travel experiences.

Jetour’s two product series address diverse travel needs, balancing urban commuting and outdoor exploration. The T Series combines intelligent urban comfort with serious off-road capabilities, while the entire lineup features C-DM Super Hybrid technology, easing range anxiety on long journeys. The XWD fully automatic intelligent 4WD, with its “7+X” one-touch intelligent off-road mode, makes challenging conditions such as water crossings, gravel and steep slopes easier to tackle. Smart cockpit and intelligent driving technologies make journeys more comfortable and reassuring.

The G Series is built on GAIA, a new-generation all-terrain intelligent architecture designed for premium models. It integrates a high-efficiency hybrid system with a dedicated off-road chassis. Combined with intelligent interaction and a premium cabin, it unites exceptional off-road capabilities with luxury comfort.

Bringing the beach market to life: Time to set off

That evening, Jetour hosted an immersive beach camping welcome dinner along the Yangtze River. The built-in high-output V2L technology in Jetour vehicles supplied power throughout the entire market to enable outdoor cooking and entertainment, weaving technology into everyday travel experiences. Jetour executives joined international guests to officially kick off the Experience Day’s test-drive programme.

Technology is meant not only for the showroom, but for the road. From technology showcases and product experiences to the camping fair and real-world test drives, the 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day connects innovation with real travel scenarios. On October 21, international guests will head deep into the rugged mountain terrain of Moganshan to test Jetour models across varied road conditions and experience firsthand how technology unlocks new possibilities for travel.