From desert trails to digital stories with ASUS ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition

Designed for adventure creators, travel filmmakers, and mobile storytellers, the compact laptop aims to bring professional creative performance into a highly portable form factor

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Content creation is no longer confined to studios. Today’s storytellers are capturing their experiences from desert dunes, city streets, mountain trails, and remote landscapes, sharing those moments with audiences around the world in real time. As travel vloggers, adventure filmmakers, and social media creators push the boundaries of where content can be captured, the tools they rely on are evolving as well.

This shift toward mobile storytelling has created demand for devices that combine portability with serious creative capability, allowing creators to capture, organise, edit, and publish content from virtually anywhere.

Responding to this new generation of creators, ASUS recently introduced the ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 (HN7306), developed through a collaboration between ASUS ProArt and action camera brand GoPro. Designed for adventure creators, travel filmmakers, and mobile storytellers, the compact laptop aims to bring professional creative performance into a highly portable form factor.

Priced at Dh13,999, the ProArt GoPro Edition also includes exclusive elements from the ASUS–GoPro collaboration. The laptop comes with a GoPro-inspired protective sleeve for travel, premium collector-style packaging with customisable storage inserts, and a dedicated GoPro hotkey for quick access to media workflows. Buyers also receive a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription, offering cloud storage, automatic uploads, and advanced media management tools that streamline the capture-to-edit process.

For creators working in fast-paced environments, efficient media organisation is just as important as editing power. A single outdoor shoot can generate hundreds of clips, making it difficult to locate the right moment quickly. To address this, ASUS includes StoryCube, an AI-powered media management platform that automatically groups photos and videos based on time, location, and scene recognition, helping creators find and organise their content more efficiently.

Visual quality is equally important for creators reviewing footage in the field. The ProArt PX13 features a high-resolution OLED display, delivering vibrant colors and deep contrast that make it easier to evaluate photos and videos accurately outside traditional studio setups.

The device is also part of the emerging Copilot+ PC category, incorporating dedicated AI capabilities that assist with tasks such as intelligent search, media organisation, and creative workflows. Combined with the portability of the 13-inch device, this allows creators to move from capturing footage to editing and publishing content without being tied to a traditional workspace.

Enjoy an exclusive ASUS bundle with Goodnotes, including 3 months of free access and 30% off your first year, bringing AI-powered note-taking and seamless creativity to your ProArt experience.

As the UAE’s creator economy continues to grow, more individuals are turning their adventures, travels, and everyday experiences into digital stories. With mobile storytelling becoming the new norm, tools like the ASUS ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition are helping creators transform raw footage into polished content, wherever their journey takes them. The laptop also comes with ASUS perfect warranty, providing added peace of mind with protection against accidental damage such as drops, spills, and electrical surges.

The ProArt GoPro Edition PX13, priced at Dh13,999, is available through the ASUS UAE eShop as well as leading retail stores across the UAE.