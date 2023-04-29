Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey criticises Elon Musk over takeover deal

The micro-blogging site co-founder says tech billionaire should have walked away from buying company

Former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, once an ardent supporter of Elon Musk, has slammed Tesla boss Elon Musk over his handling of the blogging site takeover.

Dorsey said that Musk should have walked away from buying the site and paid the $1 billion break-up fee. According to him, the tech billionaire "is no longer the singular solution he trusts to run Twitter."

The micro-blogging site co-founder expressed his remarks after the users of Bluesky posed questions to him asking his opinion on Musk's leadership.

When asked by a user if Musk was the best choice to run the company, he said, “No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south.”

Responding to a user, who asked that it was not a good decision to let the company go, Dorsey said, “Yes.” However, it “would have never survived as a public company."

Twitter has been on the downslide ever since the takeover last October. The company sacked a large majority of its staff and came under severe criticism for users over its new 'blue tick' verification policy. Musk has been trying to roll out a subscription plan in which users can get a blue tick for a fee of $8 a month.

“Payment as proof of human is a trap and I’m not aligned with that at all,” Dorsey said about Musk's subscription plans.