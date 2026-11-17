Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to appear for transcribed interviews with several US House committees on December 1, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.

The interviews will take place before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee, the statement said.

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Nvidia's General Counsel Tim Teter will appear before the same committees on December 2.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” Republican chairmen of the committees, Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, said in a statement.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal.”

Concern over the future of the tech sector dragged down stock markets on Tuesday, as traders sold off shares linked to the AI industry ahead of an earnings report from crisis-hit chip giant Nvidia.

The company is expected to announce more bumper revenues and profits in its report, due after Wall Street closes, but its longer-term growth is shrouded in uncertainty after the United States moved to tighten restrictions on Chinese access to chips.