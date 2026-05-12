Forget vibrant shades, Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra to launch in few colours

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, could arrive with a surprisingly limited range of colour options when it launches next year.

According to multiple leaks, Apple is expected to keep the colour lineup simple for its first foldable smartphone, focusing on premium finishes rather than flashy shades. The device is widely tipped to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026.

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MacRumors points out that one of the earliest claims came from Weibo leaker Instant Digital, who suggested the foldable iPhone would initially launch in only two colours. At the time, white was reportedly the only confirmed option, while details about the second finish remained unclear.

More recently, a supply-chain report cited by Macworld pointed to a silver-and-white version alongside an indigo finish similar to the Deep Blue colour seen on the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro models. The report also noted that Apple is unlikely to introduce bold or vibrant colour choices for the foldable device.

The strategy mirrors Apple’s approach with the iPhone X in 2017, which launched in just Silver and Space Gray colours despite being a major redesign for the company. Apple later expanded the colour lineup with future models, and the same could happen with the iPhone Ultra over time.

Production challenges may also be influencing Apple’s decision, according to a report in MacRumors. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently warned that manufacturing yields for the foldable iPhone could remain limited through the end of 2026, potentially causing shortages well into 2027.

Keeping the number of colour variants low would help simplify production and inventory management for what is already expected to be one of Apple’s most complex devices ever made.

The foldable iPhone is also expected to carry a premium price tag. According to Mark Gurman, the device could cost more than $2000 (approx Dh7,345 in the UAE), making it Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm the foldable device, rumours suggest the iPhone Ultra will feature a book-style folding design, flagship-level cameras, and hardware upgrades aimed at competing with foldables from rivals like Samsung Electronics.

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